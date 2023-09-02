BR vs SLK Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 16?

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings are set to lock horns in Match 16 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023. The match will take place on Saturday, September 2 (Sunday, September 3 in India) at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Royals, captained by Rovman Powell, have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far in CPL 2023. They are precariously placed fifth in the table with five points and a net run rate of -2.058 courtesy of two wins in five matches.

After losing to the Trinbago Knight Riders by 133 runs, they bounced back by beating Brandon King’s Jamaica Tallawahs by six wickets. The Royals restricted the Tallawahs to 160 for the loss of seven wickets, after Jason Holder and Qais Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece. Kyle Mayers and Roelof van der Merwe also accounted for two scalps apiece.

The Royals then chased down the target with one over to spare. Alick Athanaze, who made his international debut earlier this year, smashed his way to scoring 76 runs off 48 balls with seven fours and three sixes before Salman Irshad accounted for his wicket.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.617 after picking up two wins in five matches. They defeated the Knight Riders by 54 runs in their previous match thanks to left-arm spinner Khary Pierre's four-wicket haul.

CPL 2023, BR vs SLK Prediction: Can the Kings beat the Royals?

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings are pretty equally matched and it is tough to pick an outright winner. Given all the factors, the team batting second should be able to win the upcoming match of CPL 2023.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BR vs SLK match? Barbados Royals Saint Lucia Kings 0 votes