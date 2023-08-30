BR vs TKR Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 13?

Barbados Royals (BR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are set to lock horns in Match 13 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 30 (Thursday, August 31 in India) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, are currently placed fifth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.937. They will go into the match after beating Evin Lewis’ St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets.

The Royals’ bowlers struggled a bit as the Patriots racked up a massive score of 197 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Qais Ahmad was absolutely stupendous, picking up two crucial wickets of Andre Fletcher and Jyd Goolie, and giving away 16 runs in four overs.

Nyeem Young also accounted for two scalps, but leaked 54 runs in 3.5 overs. Thereafter, skipper Powell stayed unbeaten on 67 runs off 29 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes. The Royals chased down the target in 18.3 overs.

The Knights, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.742. They will be brimming with confidence after beating the Patriots by six wickets.

Nicholas Pooran won the Player of the Match award for scoring 61 runs off 32 balls with five fours and four sixes. Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell also used the long handle to good effect.

CPL 2023, BR vs TKR Prediction: Can the Royals beat the Knight Riders?

The Knight Riders will go into the match as the favorites without a doubt. They have a power-packed and in-form batting unit. The Royals struggled in the bowling department in the previous match and here lies the chance for the Knights to cash in.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BR vs TKR match? Barbados Royals Trinbago Knight Riders 0 votes