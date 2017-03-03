Brad Hodge speaks out after Adelaide Strikers sacking

The veteran expressed disappointment over the manner of his sacking by the Adelaide Strikers

We might have seen the last of Brad Hodge as a player in the Big Bash League

What’s the story?

Adelaide Strikers unceremoniously dumped skipper Brad Hodge after a disappointing campaign in 2016-17. The 42-year-old T20 superstar still believed that he had a lot to contribute to the squad and was surprised by the team’s decision.

Despite having a stellar year in 2015, where the team finished top of the table under Hodge’s captaincy, a poor season one year later, where they finished third from bottom was enough to convince the team management that they had to move forward without the Australian.

Speaking about the matter to EON Sports Radio, he said, "I got sacked from Adelaide at 11.38 in the dressing rooms (at) Sydney Thunder after we won that game, which was disappointing. They told me, 'Sorry, we're going in a new direction and your services are no longer required’. Which was upsetting at the time because I felt like I'd really contributed a lot to Adelaide Strikers over the last couple of years and their success has been a part of that. If I couldn't contribute then that'd be enough but I certainly found that I could contributed well, probably better than I expected. In that sense, I'm looking to play on next year."

The context

Brad Hodge is no spring chicken at 42, but given the season he just had with the Adelaide Strikers, he still has plenty left in the tank. He amassed a total of 286 runs at an average of over 40. Hodge comes in third in the list of all-time highest run-getters in T20s behind Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

The heart of the matter

The 2016-2017 Big Bash League was an absolute sell-out hit with some incredible performances by all the teams. The Adelaide team could never get any momentum going in the season. After having lost the first two matches of the season, they bounced back with a win in their third game but could not the winning run going. They ended the campaign with just 3 wins in 8 games.

Hodge made it clear that he intends to play for atleast another year and it will be interesting to see if any of the sides award him a contract.

He has shown that he has the ability to still play a stellar role for any side despite his age.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is completely understandable that the Adelaide Strikers want to freshen things up after a disappointing campaign. With Hodge at 42, they must have decided to go with someone younger to take the team forward.

However, the manner of the sacking, right after a win in the last game was not very professional from the side.