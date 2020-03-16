×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Brad Hogg backs Rohit Sharma to become first to score a T20I double-hundred

  • Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I hundreds, which are the most by any player in international cricket.
  • He is also the only player to score three ODI double-hundreds.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 15:18 IST

Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I hundreds, which are the most by any player in international cricket
Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I hundreds, which are the most by any player in international cricket

Records in T20 cricket are being shattered with each passing day, and new high scores are being achieved. However, one such milestone that nobody has been able to reach yet is a T20I double-century. Australia's Aaron Finch has been ahead in this race with his unbeaten 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 being the highest T20I score ever by a batsman. His 156 against England also holds the third spot in highest individual T20I scores.

However, Brad Hogg believes that it will be an Indian player who'll breach the 200 run-mark and that one player would be none other than the hitman himself, Rohit Sharma. When asked by a fan on who he thinks could be the first to score a double hundred, Hogg tweeted out his opinion:

Rohit has the stats to back Hogg's prediction as he is the only player to have scored three double-hundreds in ODIs. Moreover, he also had four T20I hundreds, which are the most by any player.

Rohit also is at the second position in the all-time leading run-scorers chart in T20Is with 2773 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 138.78, 21 runs behind the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who stands first with 2794 runs.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 15:18 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Brad Hogg Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings T20 Rohit Sharma Centuries
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Semi-Final 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
| Yesterday
TIT 138/10 (31.5 ov)
DEA 141/7 (30.1 ov)
Knights won by 3 wickets
TIT VS DEA live score
Final | Sat, 21 Mar, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi-Final 2 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Semi-Final 2 | Wed, 18 Mar, 04:30 PM
Highveld Lions
Warriors
HVL VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us