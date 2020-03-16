Brad Hogg backs Rohit Sharma to become first to score a T20I double-hundred

Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I hundreds, which are the most by any player in international cricket.

He is also the only player to score three ODI double-hundreds.

Records in T20 cricket are being shattered with each passing day, and new high scores are being achieved. However, one such milestone that nobody has been able to reach yet is a T20I double-century. Australia's Aaron Finch has been ahead in this race with his unbeaten 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 being the highest T20I score ever by a batsman. His 156 against England also holds the third spot in highest individual T20I scores.

However, Brad Hogg believes that it will be an Indian player who'll breach the 200 run-mark and that one player would be none other than the hitman himself, Rohit Sharma. When asked by a fan on who he thinks could be the first to score a double hundred, Hogg tweeted out his opinion:

Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground. https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

Rohit has the stats to back Hogg's prediction as he is the only player to have scored three double-hundreds in ODIs.

Rohit also is at the second position in the all-time leading run-scorers chart in T20Is with 2773 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 138.78, 21 runs behind the Indian skipper Virat Kohli who stands first with 2794 runs.