Brad Hogg picks his favourite Pakistan bowler; claims he has a 'special spot' for Yasir Shah

Hogg picked a pacer as his favourite bowler but made a special mention of Yasir Shah.

The young pacer became the youngest bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match during the 2019 World Cup.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi celebrate the fall of a wicket

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg picked Shaheen Shah Afridi as his favourite bowler from Pakistan.

Responding to a question from a fan, who asked the 49-year-old who the latter's favourite Pakistan bowler is, Hogg picked Shaheen Afridi as his choice but also added that he has a 'special' spot for leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Special spot for the leggie Yasir Shah. #hoggytime https://t.co/GvuMsWlpkX — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 21, 2020

Shaheen Afridi has cemented his spot in the Pakistan setup as one of the lead pacers in the side and has picked up 86 wickets from 39 matches across all formats for the national side.

During the 2019 World Cup, Shaheen became the youngest bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the World Cup when he finished with figures of 6/35 against Bangladesh. He finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan behind Mohammad Amir, with 15 scalps from five matches.

He was also in fine form during the recently concluded PSL 2020 as he finished the competition with 13 wickets from nine matches at a commendable economy rate of just 7.02.

Hogg, who picked 181 wickets for Australia also named Australian cricketer Adam Zampa as his favourite leg-spinner, terming the youngster's resilience "second to none" while answering another question on the #Hoggytime session on Twitter.