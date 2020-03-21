Brad Hogg picks 'resilient' Adam Zampa as best leg spinner

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg picked current Australian specialist leg-spinner Adam Zampa as his favourite leggie in the present times. In a Question and Answer session with the fans on Twitter today, Hogg praised Zampa for his resilience which helped him make a comeback after being in and out of the side for a long time.

Zampa, who has 108 wickets in 85 international matches, came to limelight after claiming Indian captain Virat Kohli's wicket on several instances (seven times in ODIs and T20s combined). This includes Zampa claiming the wicket of Kohli twice in this year's three-match ODI series in India. Zampa also had a decent BBL outing where he was placed fifth in the list of highest wicket-takers in the 2019-20 BBL, claiming 20 wickets in 12 matches.

Hogg took 181 wickets in 146 matches for Australia while also claiming 23 wickets in 21 IPL matches till 2016. He particularly hailed Zampa's versatility and his ability to make his own space in a pace-minded Australian cricketing setup.

"Zampa, because Australia are pace-minded in there approach to selection, he is aways in and out for a variety of reasons and he keeps providing them he can bowl in all conditions. His resilience is second to none."

