4 instances of Adam Zampa dismissing Virat Kohli in ODIs and T20s in the last 12 months

A recurring scene: Adam Zampa celebrates Virat Kohli's scalp

After Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa sent back Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the opening one-dayer of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, former Aussie captain Steve Waugh opined that Kohli was not showing Zampa enough respect.

Waugh was on commentary for Fox Cricket when the Indian captain was dismissed by the leg-spinner. “I just don’t think he’s showing Zampa enough respect and he paid the price,” Australia’s 1999 World Cup winning-skipper said on Kohli’s dismissal.

There is a bit of history between Kohli and Zampa. The leg-spinner has now dismissed the Indian captain a total of six times in limited-overs internationals (ODIs and T20s combined). Not surprisingly, in the build up to the series, Kohli was all praise for Zampa. “He’s skillful enough to make breakthroughs, so we have to be respectful but at the same time have belief in our game to be able to play well against him,” Kohli had stated in praise of Zampa.

As the Indian captain prepares to tackle the Zampa challenge at Rajkot, we look at four instances of the leg-spinner dismissing the Indian captain in limited-overs matches in the last 12 months.

#1. First T20I at Visakhapatnam, Feb 24 2019

Zampa got the better of Kohli in the first T20I of Australia’s tour of India last year. India batted first in the game, and the leg-spinner sent the Indian captain back for 24 from 17 balls.

Kohli went down the track to Zampa. But, the bowler managed to get a bit of drift. As a result, Kohli ended up dragging the ball towards the on-side, resulting a simple catch to Nathan Coulter-Nile at long-on.

India were 69 for 2 when Kohli fell in the 9th over. Coulter-Nile’s 3 for 26 restricted them to 126 for 7. Glenn Maxwell’s 43-ball 56 took them to victory in a close finish as Australia went 1-0 up in the two-match series.

