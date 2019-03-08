India versus Australia 3rd ODI: All-round Australia beat India by 32 runs at Ranchi

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Mar 2019, 22:11 IST

Virat Kohli's 123 went in vain as Australia won the 3rd ODI by 32 runs

Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the 3rd ODI played at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi on Friday. A great batting performance by skipper Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja helped Australia to post a big total of 313. In reply, despite Virat Kohli's brilliant 41st one-day century, India fell short of the target.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja gave team a flying start, as they applied pressure on the Indian bowling line up right from the word go.

At the end of 10 overs, both took Australia to a healthy 52 for 0. After the power play, it was a great display of timing and consistent aggression. Finch reached his 50 of 51 balls and moments later, Usman Khawaja reached his milestone of 56 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav got the breakthrough of Australian captain Aaron Finch (93), who just fell short of his century. The first wicket fell when Australia were on 193. Usman Khawaja reached his maiden ODI century off 107 balls, while Glenn Maxwell continued his fine form with a quick-fire 47 of 31 balls.

India bowlers restricted the runs and kept picking wickets. Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis added 50 unbeaten runs for 6th wicket. Australia posted 313 for 5 at the end of 50 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 64.

Chasing a steep target of 314 runs to win, Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (14) and Ambati Rayudu (2) fell cheaply. The Indian captain Virat Kohli looked in control and put pressure back on Australian bowling line-up, while MS Dhoni provided much-needed support. At the end of 10 overs, India were 40 for 3.

MS Dhoni was dismissed for 26 by Adam Zampa. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni added 59 runs for the 4th wicket. With the run rate climbing, Kohli needed some aid in the middle, and Kedar Jadhav rose to the occasion as along with his captain, the pair added 88 runs in just seven overs. But once again, Adam Zampa proved to be the thorn as he dismissed Jadhav for 26.

Kohli continued his attacking approach and reached his brilliant 41st ODI century. Vijay Shankar meanwhile, played some lovely strokes as well. Kohli was dismissed for 123 runs. Vijay Shankar and Jadeja gave slight hopes but with the latter's dismissal, India had no way out of the slump as they were bowled out for 281 in 48.2 overs. For Australia, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson took 3 wickets each.

The next match is scheduled to commence on March 10 at Mohali, with the series now well-poised.

Scorecard: Australia 313 for 5 in 50 overs ( Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93, Kuldeep Yadav 3/64) beat India 281 in 48.2 overs ( Virat Kohli 123, Vijay Shankar 32, Pat Cummins 3/37, Jhye Richardson 3/37) by 32 runs.