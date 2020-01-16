India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI: India's predicted playing XI and key players

Can India win the second ODI?

With an aim of keeping the 3-match ODI series alive, Team India will enter the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium of Rajkot to play the second ODI against Australia. The visitors had decimated the Men in Blue in the first one-dayer, defeating them by 10 wickets. However, Virat Kohli's men have the caliber to bounce back in style and level the series.

The hosts will miss the services of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the second ODI as the 21-year-old has been ruled out following a concussion. Apart from that, the Indian team's strategy of playing all the three openers in Mumbai was also under the scanner hence, the team management will have a lot of questions to address ahead of the second ODI.

Here's how India may line up for the second ODI at Rajkot.

Who will open the innings for India?

The team's first-choice opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should open the innings for India with skipper Virat Kohli at the number 3 position. Shreyas Iyer could not play his natural game at the number 5 position hence, he should be allowed to bat at number 4 once again.

Manish Pandey should replace KL Rahul in the team because Pandey had proven his talent in the Indian middle order during the T20I series versus Sri Lanka. Kedar Jadhav could serve as Rishabh Pant's replacement as the Maharashtra-based player can keep the wickets as well.

Rajkot is Ravindra Jadeja's home ground hence, the left-arm spinner can make a huge impact in the match's result. Kuldeep Yadav should hold his place in the team while Navdeep Saini should replace Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah should complete the XI.

India's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Australia

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Key Players

Shreyas Iyer will be the player to watch out for

Shreyas Iyer - Although Iyer had flopped in the first ODI against Australia, the right-handed batsman should come off good in the 2nd ODI if he gets his number 4 position back. He seemed to have solved India's longstanding number 4 problem in ODI cricket however, a small experiment from the team pushed him down the order at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja - The left-arm all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja will have to deliver the goods in the spin bowling department because there are many right-handed batsmen in Australia's batting lineup. Also, he will be playing at his home ground hence, the fans will have their eyes on him.