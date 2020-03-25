Brad Hogg picks Steve Smith and Virat Kohli as best batsmen; wants to bowl at MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma and advice to Rishabh Pant

Steve Smith powered his way back after Kohli scored only 218 runs in 11 innings on the entire New Zealand tour.

Steven Smith (left) and Virat Kohli’s (right) rivalry looks set to last for more years

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg named Virat Kohli and Steven Smith as the best batsmen in the world. While answering questions on Twitter, Hogg explained the reason for how Smith climbed his way back to share the top spot with the Indian captain.

According to the former leggie, a bad series for Kohli against New Zealand coupled with good performances from Smith helped the later to be counted as one of the best again. Kohli scored a total of 218 runs in 11 innings on the entire New Zealand tour, displaying a shocking loss of form. On the other side, Smith continued his purple patch after fighting his way back from the sandpaper gate scandal.

At the moment they are toe for toe, as Virat didn't have a great New Zealand tour he has let Steve join the pack. #Hoggytime https://t.co/sSJBUMITFW — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 25, 2020

Hogg also showcased his eagerness to take up a challenge involving bowling Kohli, former Indian captain MS Dhoni and opener Rohit Sharma if given an option. However, he cheekily replied that to reach the third batsman, he would have to get at least one out.

Let me at the three of them, love a challenge.

Bit over confident wasn't I, got get one of them out to get a go at the third:) #Hoggytime https://t.co/fGp2eNnUg2 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 25, 2020

While speaking about wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's poor form in Indian colours, Hogg revealed that he did not doubt Pant's ability as an entertainer. He explained how Pant wasn't able to make use of his tremendous abilities and materialised those on the field. According to him, Pant should be talking to mind coaches to understand things thoroughly.

Pant has scored 1598 runs in 56 international matches, scoring 47 sixes in total.

Definitely, I turn on my television when @RishabhPant17 comes to the crease, the entertainer. His issue is he has got to much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him. #Hoggytime https://t.co/XmM6jCcGC3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 25, 2020

Hogg took to Twitter to answer fan questions, #HoggyTime amid the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world. The crisis has halted cricket proceedings all around the globe, with the England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 getting postponed

