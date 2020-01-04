BREAKING: Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

On the 4th of January, 2020, Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The pacer, who burst onto the scene as a precocious talent in 2003, scripted many a storied chapter in Indian cricketing folklore.

Primarily a swing bowler, Irfan had the world’s batsmen on a string for the early part of his career, a duration that also comprised a sensational hat-trick against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.

Additionally, the pacer played a pivotal role as India clinched the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007. During that competition, Irfan functioned as an essential wicket-taker in the middle phases and capped off his tournament with the Man of the Match award in the final against Pakistan at Johannesburg.

After announcing his retirement, Irfan quipped,

I would like to thank all the teams that I have played for, my teammates and above all, my family for helping me through this journey. It has been an honour to play for the country.

Unfortunately, akin to many an Indian fast bowler, he too endured his fair share of injuries, meaning that he wasn’t able to recapture the sparkling form that he showcased at the start of the 2000s.

Subsequently, he found himself on the periphery of the national side and played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in 2012 whereas his final T20I appearance came against South Africa at the ICC World T20 the same year.

Since then though, he had been a part of various IPL sides and Ranji Trophy outfits with him most recently representing Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian domestic circuit.

After making his debut for India in Tests in 2003, he played 29 games for the country, wherein he scalped 100 wickets at an average of 32.36. In the 50-over format, he made his bow in 2004 and went on to represent the Men In Blue on 120 occasions, returning with 173 wickets at 29.72.

In the shortest version, he made 24 appearances and bagged 28 wickets at an average of 22.07.