BREAKING: Rohit Sharma becomes 3rd quickest to 9000 ODI runs

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 19, 2020

On the 19th of January, 2020, Rohit Sharma became the 3rd fastest batsmen ever to reach 9000 ODI runs. The opener achieved the feat while batting against Australia in the 3rd ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At this juncture, the Mumbai Indians skipper only remains behind Virat Kohli – who reached 9000 ODI runs in 194 innings – under the criteria of Indian batsman having reached that mark.

The second spot on that particular list is held by former South African batsman, AB de Villiers who scaled the aforementioned peak in his 205th inning. Rohit, meanwhile, did so in his 217th inning.

A few days ago, the opener had scripted another bit of history when he became the quickest batsman to 7000 ODI runs as an opener. Though Rohit hasn’t enjoyed the best of fortunes in the ongoing series, the right-handed batsman looks primed to dent the Australians’ charge of a series triumph at Bengaluru.

At the time of writing, Rohit had catapulted India to a score of 61-0 in 10 overs, with him accounting for 41 off those runs. Earlier in the encounter, Australia had managed to post a total of 286 from their allotted 50 overs. The visitors were powered by a sublime ton by Steve Smith whereas the likes of Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne also popped up with crucial runs through the middle phases.