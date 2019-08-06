×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brendon McCullum announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
16   //    06 Aug 2019, 02:29 IST

Brendon McCullum bid adieu to the Big Bash League earlier this year
Brendon McCullum bid adieu to the Big Bash League earlier this year

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Monday, 5th August. McCullum will hang up his boots after the conclusion of the Global T20 Canada in which he is representing the Toronto Nationals.

The Dunedin-born player was set to play in the Euro T20 Slam later this month but has opted against, stating that it's been increasingly difficult to maintain the same drive for the game that he had earlier in his career.

"As much as I'm proud of what I've achieved in my 20-year professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," he wrote in a statement on his Twitter account.

"My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there have been some wonderful memories. Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great," McCullum added.

The 37-year-old had already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2016 after a superb career in which he scored 6453 runs in 101 Tests. In ODIs, he scored 6083 runs in 260 matches while also featuring in 71 T20Is which saw him make 2140 runs.

McCullum's stint as captain from 2012 until his retirement in 2016 was really rewarding for both himself and his team as New Zealand became increasingly difficult to beat due to their aggressive brand of cricket and proactive decision-making on the field.

New Zealand v South Africa: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
New Zealand v South Africa: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

His highest point was the 2015 World Cup where New Zealand made the final after pulling off a thrilling win over South Africa in the semi-final in front of a packed Eden Park crowd.

Advertisement

McCullum was considered a trailblazer in T20 cricket, having scored a mammoth 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever match of the IPL, in 2008.

While he retired from international cricket in 2016, he continued to play in T20 leagues around the world, including stints in the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and Afghanistan Premier League.

Now that the pressure and pain of playing cricket is over, McCullum is expected to turn his attention towards coaching and commentary.


Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 New Zealand Cricket Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Brendon McCullum
Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh signs for Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada season 2
RELATED STORY
GT20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh's quickfire half-century against Brampton Wolves brings back fond memories
RELATED STORY
GT20 Canada 2019: In-form Yuvraj dazzles with splendid juggling catch
RELATED STORY
GT20 2019: [Watch] Yuvraj Singh's bizarre dismissal on his Global T20 Canada debut 
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 : 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2019 Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and where to watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details
RELATED STORY
5 players who made a successful transition from limited-overs cricket to Tests
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in New Zealand cricket
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who retired in their early 30s
RELATED STORY
Former New Zealand captain McCullum to retire from all forms of cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
Match 10 | Thu, 01 Aug
WIH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
BRW 122/3 (14.3 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 7 wickets
WIH VS BRW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 02 Aug
EDM 165/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN 166/4 (16.3 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 6 wickets
EDM VS VAN live score
Match 12 | Sat, 03 Aug
BRW 222/6 (20.0 ov)
TOR 211/7 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 11 runs
BRW VS TOR live score
Match 13 | Sun, 04 Aug
WIH 195/6 (20.0 ov)
EDM 198/2 (17.4 ov)
Edmonton Royals won by 8 wickets
WIH VS EDM live score
Match 14 | Sun, 04 Aug
BRW 138/10 (19.5 ov)
VAN 139/2 (15.5 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
BRW VS VAN live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
MON 136/9 (20.0 ov)
TOR 137/6 (17.3 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 4 wickets
MON VS TOR live score
Match 16 | Today, 10:00 PM
Brampton Wolves
Edmonton Royals
BRW VS EDM preview
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 02:00 AM
Vancouver Knights
Winnipeg Hawks
VAN VS WIH preview
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Montreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals
MON VS TOR preview
Qualifier 1 | Thu, 08 Aug, 10:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Fri, 09 Aug, 02:00 AM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 11 Aug, 11:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Physical Disability World Series
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us