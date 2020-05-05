Brett Lee reveals why he didn't want to bowl at Indian cricket team player Rohit Sharma

Brett Lee revealed why he didn't enjoy bowling to Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma was termed as a tough batsman to bowl at by Brett Lee, with the pacer adding that the former was someone he didn't enjoy bowling at.

Lee heaped praise on Rohit Sharma on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, where the former Australian pacer listed certain qualities of the Indian cricket team vice-captain which terrified him to the core. He revealed how his first rendezvous with Rohit Sharma gave the Aussie a strong indication of the potential the Mumbai Indians skipper boasted.

“He was flamboyant and aggressive but my first memory of Rohit Sharma was the sound of his bat... That’s the first thing I could think of; the knock of the bat from people hitting the ball right off the center — it’s a different sound,” Lee said.

Lee termed Rohit Sharma's aggressive nature at the top of the order a major reason for him excelling at the highest level, irrespective of the conditions. He lauded the Indian cricket team batsman's mental strength and how he could tear apart any bowling line-up when he was in his zone.

"He is the kind of guy who is so mentally switched on, that once he gets through the tough period, he cashes in... When you got guys like Sharma at the top of the order, who can dominate from early on, they are the guys I don’t want to bowl to. He is definitely in that class,” Lee added.

Why Indian cricket team player Rohit Sharma couldn't sleep

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma is considered a modern-day batting great

Brett Lee's comments on Rohit Sharma came after the latter explained his horrific tale of facing the speedster at the start of his career. The Indian cricket team opener made a startling revelation of him losing his sleep at the thought of facing the Australian, who consistently clocked speeds in excess of 150 km/hr.

Rohit Sharma faced Brett Lee during the Indian cricket team's tour of Australia in 2007-08 when the pacer was at the peak of his career in all formats of the game. Although the Indian cricket team registered a historic CB series win, Rohit Sharma still recalls that tour for Lee's devastating spells.

“One bowler is Brett Lee because he didn’t let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph. In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep.”