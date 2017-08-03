Brett Lee believes that Virat Kohli is yet to deliver his best

Lee also considers Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as having 'excellent potential'.

Lee praised India's pacers for their consistency

What's the story?

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee expressed his admiration for team India in his recent interview with the Times of India. He sang praises of the Indian bowlers and expressed the confidence that he holds in them. He also spoke about Virat Kohli and stated that the mental strength of the Indian skipper makes him a 'world-class player'.

Lee said that he and his son are massive fans of Kohli just like they were of Sachin Tendulkar, back in the day. Praising Kohli as a cricketer, he said, "His hunger to score runs game after game and his mental strength makes Virat a world-class player. I believe we haven't seen the best of Kohli yet. "

"We all know the type of player Virat is, and his technique is impeccable. There has been a lot of media hype around him nicking deliveries (outside the off-stump) but that was a few years ago. He has certainly changed that, and tightened up his technique", he added when asked about the expected span of Kohli's form.

In case you didn't know...

Brett Lee is in India as a part of the commentary team in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has been associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past few years.

He is immensely popular in India and his contracts with BCCI lead him to be a part of all the major domestic tournaments hosted in the sub-continent.

The details

Lee also picked his favourites from the bowling unit of the Indian team. He stated that a fully fit Mohammad Shami impresses the former speedster with his right pace and length. He also praised Jasprit Bumrah for bearing a unique style in his pace deliveries.

Overall, Lee admired the consistency of Virat Kohli's men and hoped that injury doesn't hamper the performance of the team members.

Apart from the Indian team, Lee applauded 17-year-old Washington Sundar, who impressed everyone with his performance in the TNPL while playing for Albert TUTI Patriots.

When asked about the ongoing pay dispute in Australia Cricket, Lee refused to make any comments.

What's next?

Brett Lee will continue to grace the commentary box for the rest of the tournament (TNPL) this season.

Author's take

Lee is undeniably one of the most loved foreign cricketers in India. He has his own fan base in Ithis country who hail him as one of the best bowlers in the world.

His opinion about Virat Kohli and the Indian bowlers is based upon his experience as one of the best bowlers during his reign. The manner in which he traced the minute details of individual Indian players is evidence of his admiration for the Men in Blue.