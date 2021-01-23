Brisbane Heat defeat Melbourne Renegades by 26 runs to stay in the race for BBL playoffs 

Brisbane Heat managed to stay in contention for the BBL playoffs with a crucial 26-run win over the Melbourne Renegades. Batting first, the Brisbane-based outfit put up 173-5 after Max Bryant (26) and Chris Lynn (52) got them off to a rollicking start.

Marnus Labuschagne's 49 in the end propelled them to a competitive score. In reply, the Melbourne Renegades were bowled out for 147, which coincidentally brought about their 10th loss in this season's BBL.

Brief BBL score: Brisbane Heat 173-5 (Lynn 52, Evans 3-34). Melbourne Renegades 147 all out in 18.4 overs (Harper 57, Steketee 3-41). Heat won by 26 runs.

Brisbane Heat still in the hunt for BBL playoff spots

Chasing 174 for the win, Aaron Finch (4) was once again dismissed cheaply as his horror show in the BBL continued.

Coming in at No.3, Sam Harper looked in fine touch and scored some quick runs early on. After six overs, the Renegades were well in the chase as the scoreboard read 53-1. However, the Renegades soon lost a wicket with Mitchell Swepson removing Shaun Marsh for 28.

Sam Harper remained undeterred at the other end and got to his fifty off just 29 balls. After 11 overs, the Renegades were 91/3 and needed 83 runs from the last nine overs. Although they were still in the hunt, the Brisbane Heat claimed the Bash Bash point.

Soon enough, Labuschagne dismissed Harper, right after being carted for six. Harper top-edged a short-ball from the Australian international and Jimmy Peirson pouched it safely. After Harper's dismissal, the Renegades never looked like they were in the game. Beau Webster was run out for four, and soon the asking rate started to get out of hand.

After 15 overs, the Renegades were 113-6, needing another 61 off the last five overs. Brisbane Heat safely closed out the game, and in the process, registered their 6th win of the BBL 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

Chris Lynn and Marnus Labuschagne's knocks propel Brisbane Heat to 173-5

The Brisbane Heat won the toss and opted to bat first. The move paid rich dividends as they raced away to 58/0 at the end of the powerplay stages. Chris Lynn did the bulk of the scoring early on as he scored 43 runs in the first six overs.

The dashing opener got to his 50 in 29 balls but was dismissed on the next delivery by Zak Evans. Evans then got rid of Max Bryant in the same over and his two-wicket over brought Melbourne Renegades back in the game.

Chris Lynn ain't stuffing around today!



Two sixes in a row 💪💥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ZOOsxcbBuc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2021

After 12 overs, the Heat were 100/2, and just as it seemed like the Heat would get to a big score, Joe Denly and Joe Burns were dismissed for cheap scores.

The BBL Power Surge was taken in the 16th over, but the next two overs only produced 14 runs as the Renegades tightened the screws on the scoring. However, Heat found some momentum late in the innings as they scored 41 runs in the last three overs. Thanks to some big hits from Marnus Labuschagne and Jimmy Peirson, the Heat finished with 173/5 from their 20 overs.