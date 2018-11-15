Stuart Broad reminds England cricket of Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes with a cheeky Instagram comment

Vinay Chhabaria
15 Nov 2018

Stuart Broad made sure England Cricket board does not forget Yuvraj's six sixes

What's the story?

Batting in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka, English all-rounder Sam Curran smashed 6 sixes before striking a four.

The English cricket board shared a picture of Curran on their official Instagram handle and captioned it with the line, "Ever seen someone smash six sixes before their first four?". Stuart Broad had an epic comment to make in response to that.

In case you didn't know...

England were struggling to score runs against Sri Lanka but the young all-rounder Sam Curran, batting at No. 8, played an aggressive innings to help his team put up a respectable total on the board. He smashed 6 sixes and 1 four in his knock of 64 runs.

But 11 years ago, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had gone one better. After Andrew Flintoff sledged him during the 2007 World T20, Yuvraj took out all of his rage on Stuart Broad, hitting him for 6 sixes in a single over.

Till date, that is the only instance in T20I cricket where a batsman has sent all the deliveries of a bowler beyond the boundary line.

The heart of the story

Stuart Broad is a part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka but is not playing in the second game. When England cricket shared this post on their Instagram handle, the pacer saw the comical side to it and made a self-deprecating comment while also tagging Yuvraj Singh's Instagram handle.

This saucy comment by Stuart Broad has received over 5.1k likes and 600+ replies till now.

What's next?

The incident shows that Broad has not yet forgotten what happened to him at Durban 11 years ago, and also that he has a good sense of humour and can laugh at himself. While Broad has become a darling of Indian fans with this post, it would be interesting to see if Yuvraj Singh has any reply in store..