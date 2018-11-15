×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stuart Broad reminds England cricket of Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes with a cheeky Instagram comment

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
209   //    15 Nov 2018, 20:22 IST

Stuart Broad made sure England Cricket board does not forget Yuvraj's six sixes
Stuart Broad made sure England Cricket board does not forget Yuvraj's six sixes

What's the story?

Batting in the first innings of the ongoing 2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka, English all-rounder Sam Curran smashed 6 sixes before striking a four. 

The English cricket board shared a picture of Curran on their official Instagram handle and captioned it with the line, "Ever seen someone smash six sixes before their first four?". Stuart Broad had an epic comment to make in response to that.

In case you didn't know...

England were struggling to score runs against Sri Lanka but the young all-rounder Sam Curran, batting at No. 8, played an aggressive innings to help his team put up a respectable total on the board. He smashed 6 sixes and 1 four in his knock of 64 runs.

But 11 years ago, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had gone one better. After Andrew Flintoff sledged him during the 2007 World T20, Yuvraj took out all of his rage on Stuart Broad, hitting him for 6 sixes in a single over.

Till date, that is the only instance in T20I cricket where a batsman has sent all the deliveries of a bowler beyond the boundary line.

The heart of the story

Stuart Broad is a part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka but is not playing in the second game. When England cricket shared this post on their Instagram handle, the pacer saw the comical side to it and made a self-deprecating comment while also tagging Yuvraj Singh's Instagram handle.

 This saucy comment by Stuart Broad has received over 5.1k likes and 600+ replies till now.
 This saucy comment by Stuart Broad has received over 5.1k likes and 600+ replies till now.

What's next?

The incident shows that Broad has not yet forgotten what happened to him at Durban 11 years ago, and also that he has a good sense of humour and can laugh at himself. While Broad has become a darling of Indian fans with this post, it would be interesting to see if Yuvraj Singh has any reply in store..

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 England Cricket Yuvraj Singh Stuart Broad
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Rangana Herath: How do numbers define him
RELATED STORY
On this day in 2007, Yuvraj hits six sixes in an over of...
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
ICC World T20: Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's six 6s against...
RELATED STORY
Unnoticed things from Sri Lanka's batting in the 5th ODI...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 1st test: 4 things learnt
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct
SLX
ENG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct
ENG 92/2 (15.0 ov)
SL
No Result
ENG VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct
ENG 278/9 (50.0 ov)
SL 140/5 (29.0 ov)
England win by 31 runs (DLS Method)
ENG VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct
SL 150/9 (21.0 ov)
ENG 153/3 (18.3 ov)
England win by 7 wickets
SL VS ENG live score
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct
SL 273/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/2 (27.0 ov)
England win by 18 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct
SL 366/6 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/9 (26.1 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 219 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct
ENG 187/8 (20.0 ov)
SL 157/10 (20.0 ov)
England win by 30 runs
ENG VS SL live score
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct
SLP 392/9
ENG 365/7
Match Drawn
SLP VS ENG live score
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov
ENG 210/6
SLP 200/7
Match Drawn
ENG VS SLP live score
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov
ENG 342/10 & 322/6
SL 203/10 & 250/10
England win by 211 runs
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Sri Lanka by 46 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us