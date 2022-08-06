Brothers-in-arms: 3 times where Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli left the fans in splits

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is quite an exotic cricketing character and when a dynamic persona like Virat Kohli is thrown into the mix, you can expect impeccable chemistry and fireworks.

The Delhi boys have enthralled fans with their exploits with the bat, but their lighter side has also given rise to some unforgettable moments.

Pant enjoys a good rapport with the former India captain, much like the rest of his teammates. The 24-year-old grew as a player under Kohli's captaincy and is now a much more robust candidate when compared to his early days.

The pair's antics have often left fans in splits on several occasions. On that note, let’s have a look at the three times where the duo were at their light-hearted best.

#1 Pant fake-crying after Kohli won the toss - DC vs RCB IPL 2021

Pant was at his theatrical best after losing the toss to Virat Kohli

In the final league match of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) took on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi. Prior to the contest, the two Indian players were on the pitch for the toss.

Virat Kohli flipped the coin, while his counterpart called tails. The coin landed heads in favor of the three-time finalists, leading to Rishabh Pant making a comical crying face, which induced a laugh from Kohli as well as broadcaster Simon Doull.

#2 Kohli's friendly death stare to Pant - DD vs RCB IPL 2018

The two animated characters were at it again during the 2018 Indian Premier league (IPL). Pant led the charge for the Delhi franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a 34-ball 61 to propel the side to an imposing total of 181-4.

However, Kohli was at it again with AB de Villiers at the other end, after RBC were reduced to 18-2 in the powerplay. In the seventh over of the innings, Kohli took a glance to assess the field when his eye caught a glimpse of the wicket-keeper behind the stumps.

The 33-year-old took proceeded to turn around once again, keeping his gaze fixed on the youngster, before they both burst out laughing.

Kohli and de Villiers went on to construct together a 118-run partnership, which laid the groundwork for an RCB win.

#3 Kohli bowing down to Pant after successful review - 1st Test vs England 2021, Trent Bridge

Team India toured England last year for a five-match Test series, marking Pant's second tour of the country. India struck early in the first contest at Trent Bridge with the wicket of Rory Burns, but were seeming to lose their grip in the first session.

In the 21st over, Zak Crawley appeared to have edged an inswinger from Mohammed Siraj. However, the umpire ruled in favor of the batsman in the first instance. Pant pleaded Kohli to go for a review as he was convinced there was an edge. The former captain was reluctant to take one as the team lost a review just a few deliveries ago.

Ultimately, Kohli gave in to the pleas and went for a review. Replays showed that there was indeed an outside edge, leading to Crawley's dismissal. Kohli then proceeded to bow down to the youngster following the successful DRS call.

The youngster effected two more dismissals in the first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 183. However, India were forced to settle for a draw as rain prevented play on the final day of the fixture.

