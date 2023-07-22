BRW vs TOR Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 match?

Brampton Wolves (BRW) and Toronto Nationals (TOR) are set to lock horns in Match No. 5 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Saturday, July 22 (Sunday, July 23 in India). The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Wolves, led by Tim Southee, are placed at the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +4.950. They will go into the match on the back of a 52-run win (DLS) against Shoaib Malik’s Mississauga Panthers.

After opting to field first, BRW bowled the Panthers out for 121 in 20 overs. Logan van Beek was the pick of their bowlers, having picked up four wickets and conceding just 12 runs. Chris Green also performed well and took two crucial wickets.

The Wolves went all guns blazing in their chase. Aided by Aaron Johnson's 48 runs off 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes, they were at 99/1 when rain stopped play once and for all. They took the win via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) system.

Hamza Tariq-led Nationals, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.600. They defeated Rassie van der Dussen’s Vancouver Knights by nine runs in their previous game.

After setting a target of 152 in the rain-curtailed 15-over match, the Nationals restricted the Knights to 142 for four.

GT20 Canada 2023, BRW vs TOR Prediction: Can the Nationals beat the Wolves?

The Wolves will go into the match as firm favourites. They have a strong squad at their disposal, including some big hitters. While the Nationals also have some quality in their lineup, it might not be enough to get past the Wolves.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

