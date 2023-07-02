BT vs CSG Prediction: Who will win Match 25 of TNPL 2023?

Ba11sy Trichy (BT) and Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) are set to lock horns in Match 25 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, July 2. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

Trichy, led by Ganga Sridhar Raju, are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.745. Having lost all five of their matches thus far, they will be playing for nothing but pride. They can also play party spoilers to the Super Gillies if they win their next game.

Trichy will go into the game after losing to Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets. After opting to bat first, Trichy were bowled out for 105 in 18.5 overs. Barring Mani Bharathi, who scored 48 runs off 40 balls with two fours and three sixes, none of their batters managed to step up.

The Panthers chased down the target with 18 balls left in their innings. K Easwaran finished with figures of 4-0-24-2, but it was not enough for Trichy to avoid a defeat.

The Super Gillies, led by N Jagadeesan, are in a must-win position going into their seventh and final league game. They are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.298 thanks to wins in two out of six matches.

They are on a three-match losing streak and will go into the game after losing to the Panthers by 12 runs.

TNPL 2023, BT vs CSG Prediction: Can Trichy beat the Super Gillies?

The Super Gillies will go into the match as favourites. Being in a must-win position, CSG will look to strain every sinew to secure victory and enter into the top two. But CSG also need results of other matches to go in their favour.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win this TNPL 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the BT vs CSG match? Ba11sy Trichy Chepauk Super Gillies 0 votes