Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024: Full schedule and live streaming details

The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament is an annual domestic tournament hosted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The 2024 version will start on Thursday, August 15, and the final will be played on Sunday, September 8.

The tournament is named after Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, popularly known as 'Buchi Babu' Naidu. He is regarded as the 'Father of South Indian/Madras Cricket'.

The first edition of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament took place in 1909–10, a year after Buchi Babu’s death. The Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament is the oldest cricketing tournament in India. The Ranji Trophy, the the biggest fixture in the Indian cricketing calendar had begun in the 1930s.

Trending

A total of 12 teams will take part in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 this year. These teams are divided into four groups:

Group A - Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Hyderabad

Group B - Railways, Gujarat, TNCA President's XI

Group C - Mumbai, Haryana, TNCA XI

Group D - Jammu & Kashmir, Baroda, Chhattisgarh

Each team will face the other two teams in their group once. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. These matches will take place at NPR Cricket Ground, Natham in Dindigul, SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem, and Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Madhya Pradesh clinched the Buchi Babu tournament title by defeating Delhi by 250 runs last year. Shivank Vashisht from Delhi was named 'Player of the Final' for his five-wicket haul, while Sumit Kushwah from MPCA was awarded Player of the Tournament.

Other awards included 'Best Batter' to Aniket Verma, 'Best Bowler' to Hrithik Shokeen, and 'Best All-rounder' to Shubham Sharma, all from Madhya Pradesh.

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024: Full Schedule

Thursday, August 15 - Sunday, August 18

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Railways vs Gujarat, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

Mumbai vs Haryana, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Jammu and Kashmir vs Chhattisgarh, NPR Cricket Ground, Natham

Wednesday, August 21 - Saturday, August 24

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Railways vs TNCA President's XI, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

Haryana Vs TNCA XI, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda, NPR Cricket Ground, Natham

Tuesday, August 27 - Friday, August 30

Madhya Pradesh vs Hyderabad, Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Gujarat vs TNCA President's XI, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

TNCA XI vs Mumbai, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, NPR Cricket Ground, Natham

Monday, September 2 - Thursday, September 5

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

Sunday, September 8 - Wednesday, September 11

Final - TBC vs TBC, NPR Cricket Ground, Natham

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's App

Live Telecast: NA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️