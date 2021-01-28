"Jasprit Bumrah is quite a hard man to prepare for" - England opener Rory Burns

England opening batsman Rory Burns has admitted that it will not be easy for the side to prepare for Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian pacer's unique action and bowling style will pose a new challenge for England, but it is one Burns is looking forward to.

"Bumrah is quite a hard man to prepare for, isn't he? He is obviously unique in terms of how he comes and bowls.

"It would just be about working those angles. I saw the recent series between India and Australia and they are in a pretty handy form, not necessarily their first playing XI at different points, but still, they managed to get over the line, it is just going to be a big challenge in their own conditions, looking forward to it," Burns said.

This is Rory Burns' first ever tour to India, and it will certainly be interesting to see how he copes with the threat of Bumrah and the other Indian bowlers.

The 30-year-old averages 32.44 across 21 Test matches, but did star in the Ashes series against Australia in 2019.

"Joe Root leads from the front" - Rory Burns ahead of India tour

England will look to follow Joe Root's example

Rory Burns has said that he and his England teammates will be looking to follow the example of skipper Joe Root, who goes into the series against India in sublime form.

Root scored a double-ton in the first Test of the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, and then followed it up with another big ton in the second Test. His stellar performances helped England whitewash Sri Lanka 2-0 in their home turf.

"Root obviously leads from the front, you have seen that in the Test series against Sri Lanka, it was incredible to see him go about his business. He is a leader by example, in terms of how he captains the team, he is an easy bloke to follow," Burns said.

Rory Burns was absent from the England squad for the Sri Lanka series, but will likely open the innings against India. The first Test between England and India gets underway on February 5 in Chennai.