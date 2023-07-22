"But not in Jurassic Park"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 2nd India vs West Indies Test

After surrendering meekly in the first Test, West Indies batters put on a much better fight against Indian bowlers on Day 2 of the second Test. India got all out for 438 in the second session and West Indies batted out 41 overs remaining in the day and crawled to 86/1.

Team India commenced the day with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease and an overnight score of 288/4. Kohli went on to notch up his 29th Test century inside the first hour while Jadeja reached his 19th half-century in the same over and marked it with his signature sword celebration. The duo put on a 159-run partnership before Kohli got run out.

Jadeja (61) and Ishan Kishan (25) also returned to the pavilion soon after. Ravichandran Ashwin (56 in 78 balls) hit a fluent half-century in the company of tailenders to take India to 438.

West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Kraigg Brathwaite (37*) then played defensively and put on a 71-run partnership in 34.2 overs. Jadeja finally broke the sedate stand by dismissing Chanderpaul. Kirk McKenzie (14*) and Brathwaite helped Windies to 86/1 at stumps.

The cricketing action on day 2 of the second Test prompted several fans to come up with hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best ones:

"It's extra special to score a century in my 500th game"- Virat Kohli after Day 2 of 2nd between India and West Indies

Speaking after stumps on Day 2, Virat Kohli conveyed satisfaction on making his 500th international game memorable by scoring a century. He expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to play so long for the country and emphasized that his stringent fitness routine played a vital role in his journey so far.

Kohli said:

"Well, firstly I am grateful to play 500 games for India. I look after myself with training, diets and recovery. When you are going through a purple patch, grinding out these things are very important. For me, my fitness is the important thing to play well in different formats. It's quite special to play against West Indies. It's extra special to score a century in my 500th game. I think a lot of history is attached to this ground."

He added:

"All the years of tough cricket played here and I always enjoyed the atmosphere. Antigua and Trinidad are my favourite ground in West Indies. There are few stadiums when you walked in and feel that you are playing at home. I can feel it here."

