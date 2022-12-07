“By far the worst year for him” - Twitterati react as Rohit Sharma gets injured while attempting a catch in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India suffered a major blow as their skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury in the second over of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the game being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. On the fourth delivery of the second over, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj induced an edge off Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque’s bat.

The outside edge flew low straight to Rohit at second slip. However, the Indian captain couldn't judge the catch properly and spilled the chance. To make matters worse for the visitors, he hurt himself and had to go off the field. A BCCI update later revealed that Rohit had been sent for a scan. The official statement read:

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans.”

There were mixed reactions to Rohit’s injury on Twitter. While some sympathized with him for going through tough times in his career, others criticized him for dropping a simple catch and being unable to stay fit for a consistent period of time. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:

deathSTROKE @UpAndOverAndSix @BCCI now kl rahul will captain the inning with one less opener, guess what management(dravid) might send him to open after 50 over of wicket keeping, this match is lost by default now, @BCCI now kl rahul will captain the inning with one less opener, guess what management(dravid) might send him to open after 50 over of wicket keeping, this match is lost by default now,

Aadvik @thecoolguy03

Injuries, poor form, back to back tournament defeats, etc. Get well soon and get back on the field Rohit 🏻 @BCCI By far the worst year for himInjuries, poor form, back to back tournament defeats, etc. Get well soon and get back on the field Rohit @BCCI By far the worst year for himInjuries, poor form, back to back tournament defeats, etc. Get well soon and get back on the field Rohit 🙏🏻

Adi @WintxrfellViz

@BCCI DROPPED A SIMPLE CATCH. so now natak of injury 🤡🤡🤡 @BCCI DROPPED A SIMPLE CATCH. so now natak of injury 🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/tzU1EUHmI1

Archer @poserarcher @BCCI Why do you make such Injury prone guy as your captain.. Kohli did nothing wrong..now he will skip a series or two while our preparation for WC and ruin our combinations @BCCI Why do you make such Injury prone guy as your captain.. Kohli did nothing wrong..now he will skip a series or two while our preparation for WC and ruin our combinations

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL pls do some mercy on this man, , @ImRo45 pls get well soon. @BCCI Godpls do some mercy on this man,pls get well soon. @BCCI God 🙏 pls do some mercy on this man, 😭🙏, @ImRo45 💙 pls get well soon.

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere @BCCI GET WELL SOON CAPTAIN! IPL 2023 is not far away so get well soon! @BCCI GET WELL SOON CAPTAIN! IPL 2023 is not far away so get well soon!

Harsh @imhRo_45 I don't think he is available for Odis now test also seems difficult @BCCI 2022 is worst year for RohitI don't think he is available for Odis now test also seems difficult @BCCI 2022 is worst year for Rohit 💔 I don't think he is available for Odis now test also seems difficult

Prayag @theprayagtiwari @BCCI Give him rest, atleast 2-3 year. Kitna mehnat karaoge bechare se. @BCCI Give him rest, atleast 2-3 year. Kitna mehnat karaoge bechare se. ♥️

Sun🕊 @iamsunoffi

Bring Back @BCCI Sack him from Team India immediately 🥱Bring Back #ViratKohli as Captain for ODI & Test. @BCCI Sack him from Team India immediately 🥱Bring Back #ViratKohli as Captain for ODI & Test.

Gautam Kumar Das @___GKD___ 🏻 @BCCI Rest him for the rest of this series, and next year too, if required. We need him to be back on the field assessing pitches and meditating tosses as fast as possible @BCCI Rest him for the rest of this series, and next year too, if required. We need him to be back on the field assessing pitches and meditating tosses as fast as possible ✌🏻

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @BCCI Na batting ho rhi na fielding. Totally finished player @BCCI Na batting ho rhi na fielding. Totally finished player

ROCKINIT @Rockinit72

Speedy recovery for hitman though @BCCI Imagine international match going on and indian captain is in hospital lunch break Mila ha office me lagta ha🤣🤣🤣 new eraSpeedy recovery for hitman though @BCCI Imagine international match going on and indian captain is in hospital lunch break Mila ha office me lagta ha🤣🤣🤣 new eraSpeedy recovery for hitman though

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were struggling at 96/6 after 25 overs. Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar had claimed three of the six Bangladesh wickets to fall.

“We have to play good cricket” - Rohit Sharma

Speaking after losing the toss, the Indian captain admitted that they have to play better cricket than they did in the first one-dayer to stay alive in the series. He stated:

“We have to play good cricket and I hope we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings.”

India have made two changes to their team for Wednesday’s match. Axar Patel and Umran Malik come in for Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

India vs Bangladesh playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes