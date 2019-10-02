×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

By the numbers: Rohit Sharma’s Bradman-esque Test record at home 

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Feature
153   //    02 Oct 2019, 16:14 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

After Rohit Sharma fell for a duck in the practice game for Board President’s XI against South Africa, question marks were raised over the decision to open with him in Test cricket. But when it mattered more, on Wednesday at Visakhapatnam, Rohit stood up and delivered with a classy ton.

India’s latest makeshift opener was batting on 115 when bad light halted play at the stroke of tea, and then the predicted downpour delayed the restart of proceedings.  

Coming back to Rohit, it was a typical opener’s knock, where he initially weathered the storm from Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada before feasting on the spin of Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. Rohit hit a total of 12 fours and five sixes in a knock that would give him as well as the team management a lot of confidence.

At the other end, Mayank Agarwal played the perfect supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 183 balls, with India sitting pretty at 202 for no loss after 59.1 overs. 

Rohit’s hundred at Visakhapatnam is his fourth in India, and has brought into focus his amazing Test record at home which, till now, had surprisingly gone unnoticed.

Rohit Sharma in full flow
Rohit Sharma in full flow

In 10 matches at home so far (including the Visakhapatnam Test), Rohit has scored 884 runs at an average of 98.22, with all his four hundreds coming in India. He famously made centuries in his first two Tests, against West Indies in November 2013 – 177 on debut at Kolkata followed by an unbeaten 111 at Mumbai in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test.  

Rohit had to wait four years for his third Test hundred, which came at Nagpur against Sri Lanka in November 2017 - a Test India won by a massive margin of an innings and 239 runs. And now, he has notched up his maiden Test hundred as an opener at Visakhapatnam, in his very first game at that batting position. 

Rohit’s horror away record 

Rohit Sharma has struggled away from home
Rohit Sharma has struggled away from home
Advertisement

While Rohit’s Test record in India is sensational, he has been equally poor away from home, which is the chief reason why he hasn’t been a permanent fixture in India’s Test squad. In away games, Rohit averages 26.32 from 18 Tests, with 816 runs. 

Rohit has a particularly poor record in South Africa, with just 123 runs in four Tests at an average of 15.37 and a best of 47. In Australia, he averages 31 after five Tests, with a best of 63 not out.

He has played just one Test in England and averages 17. New Zealand is the only place away from home where Rohit averages in excess of 40 – 40.66 from two Tests to be precise.

Rohit will need to correct this anomaly for him to be India’s Test opener in the long run.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | 09:30 AM
IND 202/0 (59.1 ov)
RSA
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us