Cameron Green or Jake Fraser McGurk, who should open for Australia vs Scotland in 2024 T20I series?

Australia will be back in action for the first time since their disappointing 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in a three-match T20I series against Scotland, starting September 4. The two teams met for the first time in T20Is during the T20 World Cup two months back and the game came down to the waning moments.

Australia eventually completed a staunch run-chase of 181 in the final over with two balls to spare. All of this sets up a potentially exciting series, marking the beginning of Australia's build-up to the next T20 World Cup edition in India in 2026.

More importantly, the Scotland T20Is will be Australia's first since champion opener David Warner retired from international cricket. The southpaw formed a destructive partnership with Travis Head and the duo destroyed opposition teams in the powerplay to get the team off to rapid starts.

This begs the question of who Travis Head's opening partner will be for the Scotland T20Is. While young sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk has been touted to be the heir apparent to Warner in the white-ball formats, thanks to his attacking batting, Australia could also consider the left-field option of all-rounder Cameron Green at the top.

On that note, we break down the key factors between McGurk and Green for who Australia should open with for the Scotland T20Is.

#1 Numbers

McGurk provided Delhi Capitals with electrifying starts in IPL 2024 [Credit: Getty]

The plain vanilla parameter for selection between two players is their respective numbers at the position.

While Jake Fraser-McGurk has played only the two ODIs and no T20Is for Australia, Green has played eight T20Is and opened in seven. Yet, the tall all-rounder has struggled at the top with a dismal average of under 20 despite an excellent strike rate of 187.

It is also worth noting while Green is a highly versatile batter, he has opened only once in domestic T20 Leagues in 37 innings.

Meanwhile, McGurk has opened in 19 of his 51 T20 innings, including 14 out of 22 this year. The 22-year-old displayed incredible form at the top for the Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL, averaging 35 at a strike rate of almost 239 in 7 innings.

While McGurk's consistency is also not great as a T20 opener, it is slightly better than Green's with a superior strike rate.

Verdict: Open with Jake Fraser-McGurk

#2 Team Balance

Green has shown better middle-order prowess for Australia [Credit: Getty]

Without David Warner (retired) and Glenn Maxwell (out) for the Scotland T20Is, Australia's ideal playing XI should include both Cameron Green and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

However, with skipper Mitchell Marsh sure to bat at No.3 and Travis Head being the other opener, either Green or McGurk has to bat at No.4 or below if the other opens.

The latter has batted below No.3 in only 14 out of his 51 T20 innings and boasts a sub-par average of 17.4 at a strike rate of under 117. It is also worth noting that McGurk has never batted below one drop in T20s since the start of 2022.

Meanwhile, Green is far more adept at batting in the middle order, having batted at positions No.4 and below in 22 of his 37 T20 innings. He also boasts impressive numbers in the middle-order, averaging 29.20 at a strike rate of 131.60.

T20s apart, Green has also extensively batted in the middle order for Australia in Tests and ODIs.

With Tim David, Josh Inglis, and Marcus Stoinis likely to occupy three of the four positions from no.4 to 7, both Green and McGurk should get the nod ahead of Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie to begin the Scotland series. In that case, the ideal lineup for achieving optimum team balance should feature McGurk as the opener with Green in the middle order.

Verdict: Open with Jake Fraser-McGurk

#3 Other factors

Green opening could help Australia boast more bowling options [Credit: Getty]

T20 captains often prefer having as many bowling options at their disposal and in Australia's case, the importance of this aspect might be heightened with the absence of several regular bowlers.

Should Green open, Australia can play another all-rounder between Aaron Hardie and Cooper Connolly in the middle or lower order and possess the extra bowling option. However, if McGurk plays as the opener, regardless of whether Green or one of Hardie and Connolly bat in the middle order, the Aussies will have one less bowling option.

With no Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins for this series, the inexperience in the pace department could tilt Australia to prefer opening with Green to avail as many bowling options as possible.

Verdict: Cameron Green

Considering the above parameters, Australia must go with Jake Fraser McGurk as the second opener to Travis Head for the Scotland T20Is over Cameron Green. However, should they require more bowling options and can play only one of Green or McGurk, the former could get the nod only in such a scenario.

