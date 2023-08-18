Cameron White's 3 best knocks in international cricket 

Playing in a team of absolute superstars, birthday boy Cameron White couldn't quite realize his potential of becoming one of the Australian greats but did make an impact in the limited opportunities he received for the national team.

The hard-hitting all-rounder made his ODI debut against the World XI in 2005. In the next three years, he remained in and out of the team and went on to play 91 ODIs till 2018. He also appeared in four Tests and 47 T20Is during his 13-year-long international career.

On his day, White had the ability to demoralize any bowling attack with his ferocious strokeplay. He had a wide range of shots, but it was often his ultra-aggressive approach that brought about his downfall.

A part-time leg-break bowler, White could also star as a bowler and had some important scalps to his name. He played his international game against England in 2018.

White celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, August 18. On the eve of his birthday, let us recall three top knocks by White in international cricket:

#1 105 vs England in 2009 (ODI)

White scored a match-winning century against England back in 2009, which would definitely rank among his very best in international cricket.

Holding his composure, White scored a well-compiled 105 and played a pivotal role in Australia chasing down the target of 229 in the penultimate over.

England huffed and puffed their way to a score of 228 in their allotted 50 overs. Alistair Cook's half century laid the foundation, but the rest of the top order and the middle order couldn't rise to the occasion as England kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Australia were jolted early with the wicket of Shane Watson. Tim Paine also departed after a fine start. It all boiled down to the partnership between Michael Clarke and Cameron White, which put Australia in the driver's seat.

White took his time early on and steadied the ship with Clarke before launching towards the last half of the game. His knock of 105 was studded with nine fours and a six.

White was eventually dismissed in the 48th over, but by then, he had taken Australia within touching distance of victory.

#2 85* vs Sri Lanka in 2010 (T20I)

The stage was the 2010 ICC World Twenty20, and Australia desperately needed this victory to remain afloat in the tournament.

Just when it mattered the most, White smashed a whirlwind 85 off 49 deliveries as Australia recovered from 30/4 to post a more than competitive score of 168 in their allotted 20 overs.

After opting to bat, Australia lost Watson and David Warner very early in the game. Brad Haddin and Michael Clarke also followed suit, and it looked like Australia would fold out cheaply. It was White and Michael Hussey who resurrected the sinking ship with a stellar partnership.

An unbeaten 101-run stand came in just 54 balls. White was severe on anything on his radar and climbed on Ajantha Mendis with some disdainful shots. His knock of 85 included six fours and as many sixes.

Hussey chipped in with 39 off 26 deliveries, and the score of 168 proved to be more than enough for the Aussies.

Riding on exceptional bowling from Dirk Nannes and Mitchell Johnson, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 87 in the 17th over, handing Australia a comprehensive 81-run victory.

#3 105 vs Pakistan in 2010 (ODI)

His second ODI century also came in a winning cause and helped Australia chase down a stiff target of 275 set by Pakistan.

White smashed a sensational 105 off just 88 deliveries and laid the foundation for a rather comfortable victory in the end.

On the back of an impressive 72 from Salman Butt, Pakistan posted a more than competitive score of 274 and, with the bowling lineup Pakistan had, they would have backed themselves to defend that.

Australia were in a spot of bother at 84/3 when Michael Clarke was joined by Cameron White in the middle. White was in a no-nonsense mood and took charge of scoring boundaries at will.

He peppered the offside field and kept launching anything on his radar. His knock of 105 came in just 88 deliveries, which included 8 fours and 4 sixes. He didn't spare any of the Pakistan bowlers, as Australia went on to win by five wickets.