'Can be called Imran-Kapil series': Waqar Younis bats for India-Pakistan rivalry to reignite

Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis has once again opened up the debate of the feasibility of an India-Pakistan bilateral series happening in the future.

Given that the political tensions between the two countries are at an all-time high and the last time the two subcontinent giants locked horns in a limited-overs series was in January 2013, the chances of a full-fledged series happening are grim but the pacer sounded optimistic about the chances.

“If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played,” Waqar Younis said during a 'QT20' chat show.

Waqar Younis said that he feels the fans are being deprived of quality cricket with the countries not playing frequently. The former speedster further suggested that the series be named after the first World Cup winning captains of respective countries, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

"Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world. I think Pakistan India should play, and should play on a regular basis to avoid depriving cricket lovers of India and Pakistan," he added.

Waqar Younis not in favour of playing at a neutral venue

The arch-rivals have always enjoyed playing against one another but any India-Pakistan series and its fervour comes with the participation of the home fans. Waqar Younis wasn't particulary in favour of teams playing matches at neutral venues and said the fans deserved to witness the epic rivalry. He further added that if the series is to take place, it should be in either India or Pakistan.

"You don’t want to see them playing in some other country because that’s where you want to see them. You want to see them playing in their own countries. But I definitely say that in the next few years, I would say, Pakistan India will be playing,” Waqar Younis further added.

Off late, the two teams only meet in ICC events where the competition has been bit lop-sided with India having the upper-hand. However, with quite a few yesteryear stars calling for the India-Pakistan series to be organised in the near future, it remains to be seen if the two cricket boards indeed turn dreams into reality.