Can India cap off 2018 in style?

Aalekh
ANALYST
Feature
158   //    26 Nov 2018, 20:26 IST

A confident Team India has a tough task ahead to do justice to
A confident Team India has a tough task ahead to do justice to

The year 2018 will always be remembered as a season of mixed emotions for Indian cricket and Indian fans. It started off with India's tour of South Africa which saw India losing the Test series by 2-1 but retaliating brilliantly by capturing the ODI and T20 aspects of the tour by 5-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Following this, a confident Indian team was seen sweating heavily with stress in the final match of the Nidahas Trophy till Dinesh Karthik came to the rescue and struck a glorious 6 on the last ball to anchor India towards victory. Then came the history-making match which marked Afghanistan's Test debut which India won easily.

After defeating Ireland easily in Ireland, India then embarked on one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year- India's tour of England. It started off well for Indians as they won the T20 series by 2-1. But things turned ugly for the Men in Blue as the series progressed. They lost the ODI and Test series by a margin of 1-2 and 1-4 respectively.

India had a history of under-performances in England which continued this year as a number of players like KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and Hardik Pandya to name a few, received a lot of flak from Indian supporters.

The series questioned India's capabilities to win big 'away' Test series and the captain-coach duo of Kohli-Shastri faced doubts and questions regarding their captaincy and coaching methods respectively.

Post this, India dominated the Asia Cup in style and continued the momentum when the Windies team paid a visit for across-format series. Amidst all these crests and troughs, Indian team is currently in Australia, one of India's biggest rivals in cricket and a place where India has failed to seal a Test series.

However, the Indian team is confident following the rain-dominated T20 series draw by thumping Australia in all aspects of the game in the 3rd T20 game. Now, India has perhaps the toughest task of the year ahead. A 4-match Border-Gavaskar Test series on Australian soil, 3 of which will be played by the end of the year.

Here's the history of Border-Gavaskar trophy:

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy History
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy History

As one can easily infer from the table, India has never captured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, this team led by Virat Kohli is a smart one, to say the least. This team has seen its fair share of ups and downs. A dressing room full of talented and determined players is what it takes to create history and this team has the potential for sure.

Virat Kohli has led India in 42 Test matches so far in which India have earned victory in 24 and faced defeat in 9. However, it must be noted that 15 of these victories have come on Indian soil where the Indian team is considered unstoppable. Winning 'away' Test series is very crucial for the team to wipe this blot of losing overseas out.

Defeating the Australian team on their soil is certainly not easy. Although Australian cricket have been facing hard times since Sandpaper Gate, the team is full of potential and talent in all departments of the game.

Australian batting department consists of terrific technicians of the blade like Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb and the debutant Victorian batsman Marcus Harris. Bowling department boasts a dangerous line-up too, consisting of bowlers such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Indian team has its share of strengths and weakness quotients as well. As we saw in England, the team was very dependent on Virat Kohli. Poor showings by the middle-order were tough to digest for Indian fans then. Openers will have the added responsibility to read the conditions well and provide India with crucial and strong foundation.

Indian bowlers- both pacers and spinners- have a tough job to perform ahead. Pressure will also be on players like Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and the new batting sensation Prithvi Shaw to deliver in Australian conditions.

India is scheduled to play 3 Test matches by the end of the year and they will be looking forward to earning a lead and finish off 2018 with a bang. A lot is at stake for India, most importantly India's Test cricket capabilities on Australian soil.

There is always an ambience of ruthless competition every time India and Australia lock horns on a cricket ground. One thing is for sure that we, the cricket fans, are in for a treat.

1st Test will kick off on Dec 6 at the Adelaide Oval. Brace yourself for cricket at its best when the on-field Umpire will utter the golden words- "Let's Play".






Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Virat Kohli
Aalekh
ANALYST
Smitten by the sports bug. My fascination with sports is the ink of the articles you will find here.
