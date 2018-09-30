Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Can India get off to a strong start against WI?

Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
22   //    30 Sep 2018, 19:29 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

After a gruelling 5-match Test series against England which they lost 4-1, the Indian Test Team is back and their next assignment will be against a weak Windies side in a 2-match home Test series starting from October 4.

After the Test matches, there will also be a 5-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series. Also, India has made some changes to the squad with some players being rested and some dropped. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with injured Hardik Pandya have been rested meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have been axed from the team due to their failures in England.

Mayank Agarwal & M Siraj have received their maiden Test call-up but are likely to sit on the bench. Moreover, Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his debut in the first Test of the series in Rajkot. Windies is visiting India four years after they abandoned their previous tour in the middle. So, it will be interesting to see how they fare with a new-look side.

Pitch: The match will be played at Rajkot International Cricket Stadium. The pitch here is expected to be a batting paradise with spin coming into play in the latter part of the game.

Teams:

India

After a disastrous series in England, a lot of changes are expected with Prithvi Shaw likely to make his Test debut. Umesh and Shami will lead the pace attack in absence of Bhuvi and Bumrah who have been rested. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari is likely to slot in at six to give India an extra part-time bowling option in absence of Hardik Pandya.

Playing XI: KL.Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), R.Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, M.Shami, Umesh Yadav

Windies

After a one-sided home series win against Bangladesh, Windies aim to take revenge of previous series losses from India.

Playing XI: K.Brathwaite, K.Powell, Shai Hopes, S.Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), S.Gabriel, Jason Holder(C), Devendra Bishoo, S.Lewis, Keemo Paul

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Jason Holder Leisure Reading
Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a budding blogger and I have my own Blog: insidercricket.com/
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018 matches to be telecasted on...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
Predicting India's Starting Lineup For First Test vs West...
RELATED STORY
Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the...
RELATED STORY
What India needs to consider before selecting squad for...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us