Can India get off to a strong start against WI?

After a gruelling 5-match Test series against England which they lost 4-1, the Indian Test Team is back and their next assignment will be against a weak Windies side in a 2-match home Test series starting from October 4.

After the Test matches, there will also be a 5-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series. Also, India has made some changes to the squad with some players being rested and some dropped. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with injured Hardik Pandya have been rested meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have been axed from the team due to their failures in England.

Mayank Agarwal & M Siraj have received their maiden Test call-up but are likely to sit on the bench. Moreover, Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his debut in the first Test of the series in Rajkot. Windies is visiting India four years after they abandoned their previous tour in the middle. So, it will be interesting to see how they fare with a new-look side.

Pitch: The match will be played at Rajkot International Cricket Stadium. The pitch here is expected to be a batting paradise with spin coming into play in the latter part of the game.

Teams:

India

After a disastrous series in England, a lot of changes are expected with Prithvi Shaw likely to make his Test debut. Umesh and Shami will lead the pace attack in absence of Bhuvi and Bumrah who have been rested. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari is likely to slot in at six to give India an extra part-time bowling option in absence of Hardik Pandya.

Playing XI: KL.Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), R.Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, M.Shami, Umesh Yadav

Windies

After a one-sided home series win against Bangladesh, Windies aim to take revenge of previous series losses from India.

Playing XI: K.Brathwaite, K.Powell, Shai Hopes, S.Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), S.Gabriel, Jason Holder(C), Devendra Bishoo, S.Lewis, Keemo Paul