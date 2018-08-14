Can India make the changes the distraught fans demand?

Unsurprisingly, there has been widespread criticism of the Indian batsmen post the debacle at Lord’s last Sunday. The approach of the Indian batsmen in countering a good bowling attack has been abysmal.

For the billion Indian supporters who back the team with a religious frenzy, the feeling is of sheer helplessness. The knights in white armour, who left Indian shores as the top-ranked team of the world, have surrendered meekly and the fans feel let down. The test match at Trent Bridge, which is the next match, has become a must-win game for India if they are to keep the series alive and recover some of the lost prestige.

A floundering team

The Indian team came out of the first test at Edgbaston with their reputation reasonably intact despite having lost the match, thanks largely to Virat Kohli’s brilliant batting. The bowlers too gave a good account of themselves. But at Lord’s, the skies opened up, the first day of play was washed out. The Indian batsmen were probably psychologically out of the game when India lost the toss before play started on the second day.

Fans want wholesale changes

There can be no other explanation for the way in which the Indian batsmen succumbed on the day. It certainly is not a problem with their batting technique. With the exception of a few geniuses like Sachin Tendulker and Virat Kohli, a batsman or a bowler cannot change his technique within a matter of a week.

The fans are now desperate and want heads to roll. On the social networking sites, many are calling for the younger players in the squad to be inducted into the team. Some have even gone to the extent of requesting the resignation of the captain and the team manager. Batsmen in particular are the target, and are bearing the brunt of the fans' anger.

What options does the team management have?

Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur have impressive career records in both domestic and international competitions at their young age. But exposing them to the rigours of test cricket in the current pressure cooker situation could jeopardise the fortunes of the team, as well as the youngsters' careers.

The option for the Indian team in the current situation is to regroup and try to salvage some of the lost ground in the next test. The composition of the team will depend very much on what the skies look like at the beginning of the third test at Trent Bridge. A fourth seamer is very much on the cards. Kuldeep Yadav did not get much of bowl at Lord’s and India will do well to go with the tried and test Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jasprit Bhumrah with his unorthodox bowling action can come in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Rishabh Pant has a good chance of getting a look-in as a left-handed batsman and a wicketkeeper. In such a case Dinesh Kartihk will have to make way. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are less likely to be kept out of the eleven. Shikar Dhawan may take the place in the side in place of an uncertain Murali Vijay.