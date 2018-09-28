Can South Africa overcome the Chokers tag and lift their maiden World Cup?

Gautam Lalotra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 43 // 28 Sep 2018, 12:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time for the young guns to step up?

Since their readmission to international cricket in 1991, South Africa has been one of the formidable one-day sides in the world. The Proteas have been consistently ranked among the top three ODI teams of the world due to their high percentage of winning matches both at home and away.

The South Africans under Hansie Cronje were arguably the team to beat in the mid and late 90s. The Green and Gold Brigade dominated one day cricket before Australia became the undisputed Kings after their 1999 World Cup triumph. The South Africans went from strength to strength under the captaincy of Graeme Smith and continued to be a force to reckon with.

South Africans side have been known to be fierce competitors on the green turf and play their cricket with a high degree of professionalism. The team has been lucky to be blessed with some world-class cricketers who were best in class with their skills with bat or ball. The Proteas have consistently produced lethal fast bowlers and quality all-rounders. The 90s and the early 2000s had a fearsome pace battery led by ‘White Lighting’ Allan Donald.

The South African pace attack was second to none with Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Fanie De Villiers, Makhaya Ntini, Brian McMillan, Richard Snell and Craig Matthews could bowl out oppositions. They also had Steve Elworthy, Charles Langeveldt and Andre Nel who were very good seamers in white ball cricket. At the turn of the millennium, the legacy was passed onto another set of speed demons.

Dale Steyn was arguably one of the best exponents of seam bowling and was ably partnered by the tall and well built Morne Morkel. The supporting cast of Jacques Kallis, Veron Philander, Wayne Parnell, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Kyle Abbot has been equally menacing.

Proteas sides have been known to have the right balance and depth due to a consistent string of all-rounders. The ever-dependable Jacques Kallis goes down as the best all-rounder in the shorter format of the game.

A prolific run-getter at the number three position and a genuine medium pacer, Kallis was the most gifted cricket of his generation. Lance Klusener made a name for himself with his explosive hitting down the order and deceptive medium pace. The likes of Brian McMillan, Andrew Hall, Justin Kemp and Robin Petersen were all bits and pieces cricketers who contributed handsomely to their side's cause.

One aspect of South African cricket which made them stand apart from the rest of the ODI sides has been their stellar all-around fielding. The world knows about the sheer athleticism that Jonty Rhodes brought to the field with his electrifying and jaw-dropping catches. Jonty Rhodes and Herschelle Gibbs were magical with their anticipation, hare-like quickness and razor-sharp reflexes. The likes of AB De Villiers, Derek Crookes, Daryll Cullinan, Brian McMillan and Jacques Kallis were sharp fielders at their designated positions.

The batting has been well served by some of the greatest exponents of the willow. In the mid and late 90s, the likes of Kepler Wessels, Gary Kristen, Andrew Hudson, Daryll Cullinan, Hansie Cronje, Jonty Rhodes and Lance Klusener formed a formidable batting unit. At the turn of the millennium, South African had perhaps their strongest ever batting order with a star-studded lineup in Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis, and David Miller.

Despite having all the weapons in their armoury and having the highest win percentage among all ODI nations, South Africa are labelled as ‘Chokers’ for not proving their mantle at major ICC events. They have indeed found the going tough in the knockout stages of major tournaments and perhaps remain one of the top sides to have never lifted the World Cup.

With every editions of the showpiece event, South African sides have gone in as pre-tournament favourites and ended up faltering in the knockouts stages after dominating the group stages.

Call it mental fragility or lack of big match temperament; the Proteas have just not been at their best when they are faced with a do or die situation. The scars of losing some nail-biting encounters which ended in tragic losses against Australia in the 1999 World Cup semi-finals and 2015 semis against New Zealand remain very much intact in the subconscious of South African cricketers.

With the 2019 ICC World Cup in England next year, South Africa would once again look to overcome their Blues and attempt to win their maiden World Cup title. The squad seems well balanced and has the requisite arsenal in the batting and bowling to give the best sides a run for their money.

Despite the retirement of their batting stalwart AB De Villiers has undoubtedly left a gaping hole, the South Africans have a right blend of experience and youth in their batting. The dependable opening pair of Quinton De Cock and Hashim Amla are expected to provide the initial thrust up the order.

The middle order shall play around the experienced skipper Faf Du Plessis who shall look to play the sheet anchor’s role. There indeed is depth in the batting with JP Duminy, Farhan Behardien and David Miller who can score at a quick pace. Hard hitting David Miller would be the impact player down the order and would play the role of finisher with his power-packed hitting. The Proteas have some promising talent coming by way of opener Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen who will certainly be part of the scheme of things.

The seam bowling attack looks to be lethal and well equipped to bowl out the best of batting line-ups in swing friendly English conditions. With veteran Dale Steyn expected to lead a bunch of really talented pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, the Proteas look in good stead. They have swing bowlers in Andile Phehlukwayo and Veron Philander who can be a handful in seam-friendly English conditions. The spin duties are expected to be shared by Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The South Africans shall be up against top quality oppositions in England, India, Australia and New Zealand who have been deemed as the pre-tournament favourites. With just over six months for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the Africans are busy in preparation mode with upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe and Australia to fine-tuning their best fifteen combinations.

The South Africans shall be formidable challengers and are expected to make it to knockouts. Given the format of the tournament where each team is likely to play against each other at some stage of the competition, the Proteas stand a fair chance in reaching the later stages owing to their consistency at winning game.

However, it has to be seen whether the Proteas can hold their nerves at the crucial moments and answer back their critics in fine style by going the distance and winning their first ever World Cup.