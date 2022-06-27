"Can't judge a player on the basis of one over" - Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Umran Malik's performance in debut T20I vs Ireland 

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik made his highly anticipated T20I debut for India on Sunday (June 26) in the T20I series opener against hosts Ireland in Dublin.

However, Malik bowled just a single over as the match was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain. The tearaway quick gave away 14 runs in that solitary over and failed to pick up a wicket.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria stated that it wouldn't be fair to judge Malik on account of just one over. He pointed out that the bowler has done well in recent months and backed him to do well in upcoming matches. He made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Kaneria stated:

"Everyone was excited to see Umran Malik play, but he bowled just one over and conceded 14 runs from it. We must understand that it was his first game, and there is always pressure when it's a 12-over match. He will get more chances and he will do very well. He's been doing well, and that's why he's been selected. You cannot judge a player on the basis of one over."

India secured a stunning seven-wicket victory in the 1st T20I against Ireland. The visitors chased down the target of 108 with ease in the 10th over itself to take a 1-0 lead in the white-ball rubber.

"He looked very confident" - Danish Kaneria on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed captain for the Ireland T20Is. Kaneria stated that the player did a fantastic job in his first game as skipper and looked very confident leading the side.

The former cricketer mentioned that he was pleased to see Pandya bowl with the new ball in the encounter and suggested that the conditions in Ireland will suit his bowling style.

He added:

"I was very happy to see Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He led the side really well and looked very impressive. While it was just a 12-over match, his bowling changes were on point. He looked very confident. It was good to see him bowl with the new ball, and I feel he will enjoy bowling in these conditions."

India and Ireland will next be seen in action on Tuesday (June 28) when they lock horns in the second and final fixture of the series. The game is scheduled to be played at The Village in Dublin.

