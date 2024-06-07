Canada vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Ireland and Canada will lock horns in a 2024 T20 World Cup match in New York on Friday, June 7. Both teams started their respective campaigns with a defeat. While Ireland suffered a crushing loss at the hands of India, Canada could not defend a 195-run target against the USA.

Considering the experience that the Irish team has, they will start as the favorites against Canada, who are playing their first-ever T20 World Cup. Expect Ireland to produce a clinical performance today.

Before the battle between Ireland and Canada gets underway, here's a quick look at some important things to know about this 2024 T20 World Cup match.

Canada vs Ireland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Canada vs Ireland, Match 13, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date and Time: June 7, 8 pm IST (10.30 am Local Time)

Canada vs Ireland probable XIs

Canada

Shreyas Movva (wk), Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana and Jeremy Gordon.

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Ben White and Josh Little.

Canada vs Ireland pitch report

The pitch in New York has been quite challenging for batting. Pacers have enjoyed bowling here, and perhaps, another bowler-dominant contest could be on the cards at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Canada vs Ireland weather forecast

A sunny morning is predicted in New York for this Canada vs Ireland game. The temperature will stay around 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 42 percent.

Canada vs Ireland live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Sky Sports

