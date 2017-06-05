Captains in Champions Trophy 2017: The evolution in pictures

The eight CT2017 captains have come a long way since their initial days: here's revisiting some of their younger selves through pictures.

When a cricketer’s dream to adorn his nation’s jersey is finally achieved, the next biggest dream in life invariably transforms to the biggest honour possible; leading the country. An immense achievement and a highly-respected role whichever country you be in, a captain in cricket holds more importance than perhaps any other sport.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, eight captains from diverse backgrounds have converged in England, sharing the same aim to win the coveted title for their side. Before being made captains, most of them had prior leadership experience, especially in the U-19 ranks.

Here is how the eight captain’s looks have transformed over their career:

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers (2006 and 2017)

AB de Villiers burst into the international scene as a talented batsman who could keep as well. Initially unassertive, he took his own sweet time to find his feet at the top most level (credit should be given to South African cricket to have given him time when he was not in the best of form).

He was inconsistent in the first half of his career, but flicked a switch in the second one, turning into a destructive batsman who could play any shot in the book (and a lot more) even with a solid technique. His name is now taken in the same breath as one of the greats of the game, and he is captaining the side in pursuit of a major ICC title.

Watch: AB de Villiers’ fastest century of all time (Video Courtesy: Supersport)



Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews (2009 and 2017)

He made his way into the side when the triumvirate of Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were still ruling the roost. With them long gone, Mathews has stepped up to be the senior statesman during the transition phase for the side.

An all-rounder who has proved himself when the situation has demanded, Mathews returns as captain in the Champions Trophy with the aim of leading his side to their second title. Part of the World T20 winning side in 2014, as well as the finalist of the 2011 World Cup and the World T20 in 2012, Mathews’ career has been lately hampered by a number of injuries. He also led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup.