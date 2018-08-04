Captains who never got out on zero

Test cricket is the most respectable form of cricket. If a cricketer represents his/her country for Test cricket, they can easily be termed as the top few players in the fraternity. Sometimes these top players hit a rough patch in their career. The scoring rate goes down and they feel nervous at the center. They might even feel itchy to get runs against their name and pray not to get out on zero (duck).

There are records for people getting out on duck for several times in their Test careers, or getting ducks in both innings of a Test match. However, there were players who not only scored several centuries and fifties in their careers but managed to never get out on a duck.

Yes, you have read this right. So let's have a look at the people who have accomplished this feat in their careers.

1. Herbert Collins (Australia)

Tossing The Coin - Collins on left

Herbert Collins played 19 Test matches between 1920-1926. He made his debut against the arch-rivals England and scored a century (104) in the second innings. He was the fifth Australian player to score a century on debut.

In his 31 innings, he amassed 1,352 runs at an average of 45.06 with the highest score of 203 against South Africa. On that tour, he scored 548 runs at an average of 60.88, including two centuries. In his career, Collins scored a total of four centuries and six half-centuries and remained not out once.

During his playing days, he was never regarded as an exceptional stroke maker but a player who avoids risk and was happy to score runs through nudges, dabs and prods.

Collin's career ended amid controversies of match-fixing and some extraordinary tactics deployed against England in the last Test match of the 1926 Ashes series. Australia lost the Test by 289 runs and Collins was stripped off his captaincy and place in the national side.

2. David Laud Houghton (Zimbabwe)

Dave Hughton

Dave Houghton was arguably Zimbabwe's second best Test batsmen after Andy Flower. In the inaugural Test for his country against India in 1992, he scored 121 runs at the Harare sports club. He was Zimbabwe's first Test captain and holds the record of highest Test score for his country so far. He made 266 against Sri Lanka at Bulawayo in 1994-95.

In his career, he played 22 matches and made 1,464 runs at an average of 43.05 including four centuries and four half-centuries. Dave also holds the record for most Test runs without scoring a duck.

Before becoming a professional cricketer, Dave was a part of national hockey team of Zimbabwe. He played as a goalkeeper and was so good in his department that, Kallimullah, the former Pakistan hockey captain, went on record to describe Dave as the best goal-keeper in the world.

The skills he acquired during goal-keeping, helped him in becoming one of the greatest slip fielders of all time.

