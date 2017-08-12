Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who shone in the first week

The tournament has started off with some aw-inspiring individual performances

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 13:59 IST

Wahab Riaz has been able to get crucial wickets at necessary times

The Caribbean Premier League is into its sixth edition and fans have already seen some enthralling encounters. After the first week of the tournament, the Trinbago Knight Riders are currently placed on top of the league table on the back of a couple of thumping wins.

However, the other five teams have also impressed with their own brand of cricket. Over the course of the first eight games of the tournament, several players have hit their straps and have contributed for their respective sides.

In our article, we take a look at five of those players who have been remarkable with both ball and willow in Week one of the T20 extravaganza in the West Indies.

#5 Wahab Riaz - Barbados Tridents

Wahab Riaz’s campaign in the Caribbean Premier League has got off to a healthy start. In the first week, he has been fairly impressive with the ball, picking up 6 wickets in his first 3 games for the Barbados Tridents team led by Kieron Pollard.

In the Trident’s first contest against Jamaica Tallawahs, Riaz returned with frugal figures of 4-0-22-1 and helped his team defend a low total of 142. In their second contest against the same opponent, Riaz piled on 3 wickets in the 11th over of the innings, which reduced the Tallawahs from 65/1 to 65/4 in a space of 4 balls.

Even in the third game against the St Lucia Stars, the Pakistani pacer got a couple of crucial scalps by getting rid of their openers in Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher pretty cheaply.