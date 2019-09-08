×
Caribbean Premier League 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
45   //    08 Sep 2019, 21:52 IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The high-flying Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on the Jason Holder-led Barbados Tridents at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in Match 6 of the Caribbean Premier League.

Guyana have established themselves as early contenders for the title with two compete performances to kickstart their campaign.

One of the main reasons for Guyana's great start has been their potent spin attack which includes the likes of Shadab Khan and Chris Green. They have not only been used as wicket-taking options but also to contain the runs. These two quality spinners have also found able support in the form of Romario Shepherd who has only continued to build on his impressive performances for West Indies A against India A.

Combine this bowling quality with budding cricketers like Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford, one would be able to assemble the perfect T20 team. In fact, Hetmyer came up with a superb 70-run unbeaten knock against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the last match.

On the other hand, Barbados Tridents will only be opening their 2019 CPL campaign against Guyana. Their batting line-up includes quality players like Alex Hales, Shai Hope and JP Duminy while the presence of skipper Jason Holder, Chemar Holder and Sandeep Lamichhane give a solid look to the bowling attack too.

Match Details

Date: 8th September

Time: 17:00 Local Time, 2:30 AM IST on 9th September

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Weather Report

There is absolutely no threat of rain on Sunday and the match should go on smoothly.

Pitch Report

Run-scoring hasn't been easy so far and the scenario shouldn't really change for this match. Any target around 160 should be defendable as the spinners tend to get a lot of purchase at the Providence stadium.

Predicted XIs

Having won both of their matches so far, their is absolutely no reason for Guyana to tinker with their playing XI unless some unforeseen injury props up at the last moment.

Guyana Amazon Warriors XI (Probable): King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik (C), Pooran (WK), Rutherford, Paul, Green, Shadab, Shepherd and Laughlin.

Barbados Tridents are expected to go in with Alex Hales, JP Duminy, Josh Lalor and Sandeep Lamichhane for the four foreign player slots. The Pakistani duo of Asif Ali and Imad Wasim are unavailable.

Barbados Tridents XI (Probable): Hales, Charles, Hope (WK), Carter, JP Duminy, Jason Holder(C), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Josh Lalor, Lamichhane and Chemar Holder.

Players to watch out for

Shimron Hetmyer

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

This talented left-handed batsman will definitely be one to watch out for in this fixture. Hetmyer has gone through a inconsistent patch of form ever since being picked in the IPL auction for big money. However, most cricket fans would know the kind of explosive talent he possesses and that was also on show against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the most recent match for Guyana.

Given how he is regarded as one of the team's best batsmen, Hetmyer will feel the responsibility and look to come up with more and more good knocks.

Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane impressed while playing for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL earlier this year
Sandeep Lamichhane impressed while playing for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL earlier this year

For Barbados, young Nepali leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane could have a big say in the eventual result of this match. Even though he had a mixed bag in the IPL, it would have been Nepal's failure to qualify for the World T20 Qualifiers that would have hurt Lamichhane the most. The youngster will want to redeem his reputation by performing well in these T20 leagues. The helpful Providence track might just be the best start that Lamichhane could have hoped for.

