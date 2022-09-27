Caribbean Premier League 2022, Eliminator, Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Saint Lucia Kings will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the contest where the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Saint Lucia Kings finished the league stage in third position, having won four games out of 10. They finished with nine points to their name. They were scheduled to face Jamaica Tallawahs in their last league game but rain played spoilsport.

Jamaica Tallawahs have had a similar journey in the competition so far. They also won four out of 10 games, losing five and one was abandoned due to rain. They finished fourth in the points table, below the Kings.

As far as recent form is concerned, the Kings hold an edge over the Tallawahs. The Tallawahs need to make sure that they bring out their A-game to challenge the Kings in the Eliminator.

When the two sides met earlier in the competition, the Kings won a thriller of a contest. The Tallawahs will be hoping to come out on top in this all-important clash.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Details:

Match: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Eliminator, Caribbean Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: September 28 2022, Wednesday, 04:30am IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is a belter of a track. We have seen some high-scoring affairs at this venue and expect another one as the surface stays true throughout the course of the game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guyana is expected to range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Probable XIs

Saint Lucia Kings

Probable XI

Johnson Charles/Mark Deyal, Faf du Plessis (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Jeavor Royal.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Probable XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Rovman Powell (c), Mohammad Nabi, Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Mohammad Amir.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Prediction

Their last meeting was washed out due to rain. Both sides have had similar journeys in the competition so far and it will be a test of nerves in the Eliminator.

Saint Lucia Kings have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this encounter.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Faf du Plessis to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far