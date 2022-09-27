Caribbean Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday (September 27). The winner of this clash will seal a berth in the final three days later.

The Amazon Warriors didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign but turned the tables at home. They won four of their games at home to qualify for the playoffs. They ended the league stage in second position, winning five games out of ten.

The Royals, meanwhile, have had a dream run in the competition. They finished as the table-toppers, winning eight of ten games. However, both their losses came against the Warriors, which they will look to avenge.

In their last league clash, the Warriors knocked out the Royals for 125 before romping home in 15th over. The Warriors have won both games against the Royals this season and will look to make it three in three. The Royals, meanwhile, will be eager to seek revenge and qualify for the final.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, Qualifier 1, Caribbean Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, Tuesday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket, as rain is predicted, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir

Barbados Royals

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Najibullah Zadran, Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Match Prediction

The Amazon Warriors are coming off four straight wins, while the Royals lost their last league game against the same opposition. A cracking contest could ensue, as both teams will come out all guns blazing to qualify for the final.

The Amazon Warriors hold an edge over the Royals and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Telecast and Live Stream Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

