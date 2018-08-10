Watch: Sohail Tanvir's obscene gesture to Ben Cutting

Rajdeep Puri

Over the past year or so, the ICC has dished out punishments to numerous bowlers for the send-offs they have given to batsmen after dismissing them.

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir might have gone slightly over the top in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. While playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Tanvir was seen sending-off Ben Cutting by showing his middle finger after getting him bowled.

#CPL2018 Sohail Tanvir bowls Ben Cutting after being hit for a six the previous delivery, then gives him the double finger!! Shocker! Has to be some sanction from that..kids watching. That said appears anything goes these days pic.twitter.com/vMLpUEdVdb — Lukesters (@Lukesters) August 9, 2018

Cutting had sent the previous delivery for a six and Tanvir could not hold back after he dismissed him in the very next delivery.

Cutting started walking back to the pavilion when Tanvir lifted both his middle fingers towards the Australian batsman.

The ICC has not handed out a punishment yet but we could surely expect them to do so in the near future.

Tanvir bowled well in the match, conceding just 24 runs and with the lone wicket of Ben Cutting to his name. The Guyana Warriors went on to win the match with ease with more than three overs remaining.

They were up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who scored 146 in their 20 overs. Chris Gayle was the top-scorer with 86 runs to his name in 65 deliveries.

In response, the Warriors lost two quick wickets at the beginning of their innings. However, Shimron Hetymer, who recently scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, was the match-winner here as well, with a 79 run knock to his name.

Chris Green, Jason Mohammed, and Shoaib Malik chipped in with a few runs in the middle order and helped take their side over the line.

The Caribbean Premier League kicked off on August 8 in St. Lucia with the Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Stars taking on each other. The Knight Riders ran riot, winning the match by 100 runs.