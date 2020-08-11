Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Barbados Tridents performance in numbers

Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which gets underway from August 18, will be the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill. The eighth edition of the tournament will take place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.

One of the six teams created in 2013 for the inaugural season of the tournament, Barbados Tridents have participated in all the seven editions of the CPL. They have managed to clinch the title two out of seven times and are currently the defending champions. They will start their campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the second game of the tournament on August 18.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at some of the key stats of Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

Barbados Tridents Overall Record

4 times Barbados Tridents have made it to the play-offs in CPL20.

2 times Barbados Tridents have won the title in CPL20.

72 no. of matches Barbados Tridents have played in CPL20.

33 no. of wins for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

55 no. of matches played by Jason Holder for Barbados Tridents, the most by any player in CPL20.

Barbados Tridents Batting Performances

Dwayne Smith is the leading run-scorer for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

196/4 against St. Lucia Stars in 2017 is the highest team total for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

59 all out against Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2017 is the lowest team total for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

1305 runs scored by Dwayne Smith is the most number of runs scored by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

110* by Dwayne Smith against St Lucia Zouks in 2014 is the highest individual score by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

4 centuries have been scored by Dwayne Smith for Barbados Tridents in CPL20 - the lone centurion for the team in League history.

9 half-centuries scored by Shoaib Malik is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

65 sixes hit by Kieron Polaard is the most number of sixes hit by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

8 sixes hit by Dwayne Smith is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20. He has done it two times - in 2014 (against St Lucia Zouks) & in 2017 (against St Lucia Stars).

415 runs scored by Johnson Charles in 2019 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

148 runs added between Shoaib Malik and Dwayne Smith for 2nd wicket in 2014 against Guyana Amazon Warriors is the highest partnership for any wicket in CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

Barbados Tridents Bowling Performances

52 wickets taken by Ravi Rampaul is the most number of wickets taken by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

6 for 6 by Shakib Al Hasan against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player for Barbados Tridents in CPL20.

3 five-wicket hauls have been taken in CPL20 for Barbados Tridents - one each by Shakib Al Hasan, Hayden Walsh and Raymon Reifer.

22 wickets taken by Hayden Walsh in 2019 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

Barbados Tridents Wicket-keeping Performances

24 dismissals by Nicholas Pooran is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

10 dismissals by Nicholas Pooran in 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

Barbados Tridents Fielding Performances

42 catches by Kieron Pollard is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.

14 catches taken by Kieron Pollard in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Barbados Tridents.