Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Guyana Amazon Warrior's performance in numbers

Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the most celebrated T20 leagues in the world, is set to begin on August 18. The 2020 CPLT20 is the eighth edition of the tournament with the inaugural season having been played in 2013.

A total of six teams - Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs, and Barbados Tridents - will participate in the 24-day long tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, one of the most consistent teams in the Caribbean Premier League, also seems to be the most unfortunate team in the league's history. They are yet to win a title despite reaching the finals 5 out of 7 times. Nevertheless, the team has produced some remarkable performances across the seasons and has a strong fan base.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at some of the key stats of Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

Overall Record

7 times Guyana Amazon Warriors have made it to the play-offs in CPL20.

5 times Guyana Amazon Warriors have made it to the finals in CPL20.

78 no. of matches Guyana Amazon Warriors have played in CPL20.

50 no. of wins for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

56 no. of matches played by Veerasammy Permaul for Guyana Amazon Warriors, the most by any player in CPL20.

Batting Performances

Lendl Simmons has scored 1029 runs in CPL20 while playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

218/6 against Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 is the highest team total for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

93 all out against Jamaica Tallawahs in 2016 is the lowest team total for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

1029 runs scored by Lendl Simmons is the most number of runs scored by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

132* by Brandon King against Barbados Tridents in 2019 is the highest individual score by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

2 centuries have been scored by Guyana Amazon Warriors batsmen in CPL20 - one each by Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer.

8 half-centuries scored by Lendl Simmons is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

43 sixes hit by Lendl Simmons is the most number of sixes hit by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

11 sixes hit by Brandon King against Barbados Tridents in 2019 is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

496 runs scored by Brandon King in 2019 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

154 runs added between Lendl Simmons and Martin Guptill for 1st wicket in 2014 is the highest partnership for any wicket in CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Bowling Performances

49 wickets taken by Sohail Tanvir is the most number of wickets taken by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

5 for 3 by Sohail Tanvir against Barbados Tridents in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken in CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors - one each by Sohail Tanvir and David Wiese.

20 wickets taken by Sohail Tanvir in 2016 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Wicketkeeping Performances

26 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

14 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin in 2015 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Fielding Performances

22 catches by Jason Mohammed is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

13 catches taken by Jason Mohammed in 2016 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.