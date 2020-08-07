Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Stats highlights

Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the domestic Twenty20 cricket league of the West Indies, is one of the biggest and oldest T20 competitions in the world. With the inaugural season being played in 2013, not a single season has failed to live up to the expectations of its fans.

Every season has entertained its spectators to the fullest. And therefore, it came as a big relief to its fans when the West Indies Cricket Board finally confirmed the hosting of the league amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eighth season of the CPL is all set to begin on August 18 with Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors. The tournament will take place across three weeks and the final is scheduled to be played on September 10.

Like most of the other sporting events happening around the world at the moment, CPL 20 will also be played behind closed doors and only two venues (both in Trinidad and Tobago) would be used for the tournament.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the first set of 10 matches from August 18 to August 23 before the action shifts to the Queen’s Park Oval for the next 10 games to be played between August 25-30.

The teams will then return to Brian Lara Cricket Academy again where the third and last set of games, including the playoffs and the final, will take place.

Here, in this article, let us take a look at some of the key stats of CPL T20.

Past Winners of CPL

2013 - Jamaica Tallawahs

2014 - Barbados Tridents

2015 - Trinbago Knight Riders

2016 - Jamaica Tallawahs

2017 - Trinbago Knight Riders

2018 - Trinbago Knight Riders

2019 - Barbados Tridents

Batting Performances

Chris Gayle.

67/2 by Trinbago Knight Riders against Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 is the highest team total in CPL. 52 all out by Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Tridents in 2013 is the lowest team total in CPL.

493 runs scored by Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 is the highest match aggregate in CPL.

2354 runs scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of runs scored by a player in CPL.

132* by Brandon King (Guyana Amazon Warriors) against Barbados Tridents in 2019 is the highest individual score by a player in CPL.

16 centuries have been scored in CPL.

4 centuries scored by Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith each is the most number of centuries scored by a player in the CPL.

16 half-centuries scored by Lendl Simmons is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in CPL.

162 sixes hit by Chris Gayle is the most number of sixes hit by a player in CPL.

13 sixes hit by Andre Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs) against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018 is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player in CPL.

567 runs scored by Colin Munro (Trinbago Knight Riders) in 2018 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPL.

162 runs added between Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton (Playing for Jamaica Tallawahs) for 2nd wicket in 2019 is the highest partnership for any wicket in CPL.

Bowling Performances

Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in CPL history with 97 wickets.

97 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo is the most number of wickets taken by a player in CPL.

6/6 by Shakib Al Hasan (Barbados Tridents) against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in CPL.

7 five-wicket hauls have been taken in CPL.

28 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) in 2015 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPL.

Wicketkeeping Performances

57 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPL.

4 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara against Barbados Tridents in 2016 and by Devon Thomas against St Lucia Zouks in 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in CPL.

16 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara (Jamaica Tallawahs) in 2016 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPL.

Fielding Performances

53 catches by Kieron Pollard is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPL.

14 catches taken by Kieron Pollard (Barbados Tridents) in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPL.