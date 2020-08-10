Caribbean Premier League (CPL): Trinbago Knight Rider's performance in numbers

Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the domestic Twenty20 cricket league of the West Indies, is all set to become the first major T20 league to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic when the 2020 edition of the tournament takes place across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago.

The tournament will take place across three weeks, starting from August 18. The final of the tournament will be held on September 10.

Trinbago Knight Riders is the most successful team in the history of the league having claimed the title three out of seven times. The side, known for their high-profile domestic names, will be led by West Indies' limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard. The three-time champions will start their campaign against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural match of the season.

Here, in this article, we will take a look at some of the key stats of Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

Trinbago Knight Riders Overall Record

7 times Trinbago Knight Riders have made it to the play-offs in CPL20.

3 times Trinbago Knight Riders have won the title in CPL20.

81 no. of matches Trinbago Knight Riders have played in CPL20.

47 no. of wins for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL20.

69 no. of matches played by Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo for Trinbago Knight Riders, the most by any player in CPL20.

Trinbago Knight Riders Batting Performances

Colin Munro is the leading run-scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

267/2 against Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019 is the highest team total for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

52 all out against Barbados Tridents in 2013 is the lowest team total for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

1546 runs scored by Colin Munro is the most number of runs scored by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

100* by Colin Munro against Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016 is the highest individual score by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

1 century have been scored by Colin Muno for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20 - the lone centurion for the team.

12 half-centuries scored by Colin Munro is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

93 sixes hit by Darren Bravo is the most number of sixes hit by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

10 sixes hit by Darren Bravo against St. Lucia Stars in 2018 is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

567 runs scored by Colin Munro in 2018 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

150 runs added between Hashim Amla and Dwaye Bravo for 5th wicket in 2016 against Barbados Tridents is the highest partnership for any wicket in CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Trinbago Knight Riders Bowling Performances

97 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo is the most number of wickets taken by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

5 for 22 by Fidel Edwards against Barbados Tridents in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL20.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken in CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders - one each by Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo.

28 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo in 2015 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Trinbago Knight Riders Wicket-keeping Performances

31 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

11 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders. He has done it two times - in 2017 & 2018.

Trinbago Knight Riders Fielding Performances

36 catches by Dwayne Bravo is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.

12 catches taken by Johan Botha in 2015 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPL20 for Trinbago Knight Riders.