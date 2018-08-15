Carribean Premier League 2018: Top 5 Performances of the First Week

Devansh Agarwal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 271 // 15 Aug 2018, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Russell scored the fastest-ever CPL hundred [source: cplt20.com]

The sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League got underway on the 8th of August and has already produced some spectacular performances with both bat and ball.

Jamaica Tallawahs lead the points table with two wins from as many games and have the Guyana Amazon Warriors breathing down their necks with the same number of points but having played an additional match. Trinbago Knight Riders failed to continue the good work after a dominating start to the season as they lost their next two matches to remain on 2 points.

They have Barbados Tridents and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots for company who also have one win apiece, while St. Lucia Stars are yet to break their losing streak which is now 14 matches long starting from the 2016 edition.

Individual brilliance often defines the result of a T20 match and seven matches into this year's CPL, we've already had a number of such instances.

Let's take a look at the best performances of the first week of CPL 2018:

#5 Shimron Hetmyer (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 79 (45) vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2nd Match

Hetmyer anchored the run chase for Guyana

In pursuit of 147, Guyana Amazon Warriors were rocked early as they were reduced to 24/3 in the third over. However, Shimron Hetmyer batting at no.3 ensured that there were no further worries for his side as he joined hands with Jason Mohammed and Chris Green in steady, yet effective partnerships to get the Warriors over the line.

Hetmyer enjoyed a slice of luck as Patriots' keeper Devon Thomas missed a stumping chance off the first ball he faced as he failed to read a googly from Sandeep Lamichhane. But since then, Hetmyer combined aggression with sensible batting as he rotated strike well apart from the 9 fours and 4 sixes he struck. He brought up his fifty off 29 balls and in the 17th over of the chase, collected his ninth boundary to secure a convincing win for the Warriors.

"It wasn't that hard in the middle but I kept losing a few partners. When Green came out, I told him to stick around and take it from there even if we needed a few big shots towards the end. My favourite shot at the moment is the late dab behind point. The dew just worked for me with the pace some of the guys bowled at and it helped the pitch as well for batting." - Shimron Hetmyer after his innings

1 / 5 NEXT