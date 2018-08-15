Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Carribean Premier League 2018: Top 5 Performances of the First Week

Devansh Agarwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    15 Aug 2018, 20:57 IST

Russell scored the fastest-ever CPL hundred
Russell scored the fastest-ever CPL hundred [source: cplt20.com]

The sixth edition of the Caribbean Premier League got underway on the 8th of August and has already produced some spectacular performances with both bat and ball.

Jamaica Tallawahs lead the points table with two wins from as many games and have the Guyana Amazon Warriors breathing down their necks with the same number of points but having played an additional match. Trinbago Knight Riders failed to continue the good work after a dominating start to the season as they lost their next two matches to remain on 2 points.

They have Barbados Tridents and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots for company who also have one win apiece, while St. Lucia Stars are yet to break their losing streak which is now 14 matches long starting from the 2016 edition.

Individual brilliance often defines the result of a T20 match and seven matches into this year's CPL, we've already had a number of such instances.

Let's take a look at the best performances of the first week of CPL 2018:

#5 Shimron Hetmyer (Guyana Amazon Warriors) - 79 (45) vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2nd Match

Image result for shimron hetmyer cpl
Hetmyer anchored the run chase for Guyana

In pursuit of 147, Guyana Amazon Warriors were rocked early as they were reduced to 24/3 in the third over. However, Shimron Hetmyer batting at no.3 ensured that there were no further worries for his side as he joined hands with Jason Mohammed and Chris Green in steady, yet effective partnerships to get the Warriors over the line.

Hetmyer enjoyed a slice of luck as Patriots' keeper Devon Thomas missed a stumping chance off the first ball he faced as he failed to read a googly from Sandeep Lamichhane. But since then, Hetmyer combined aggression with sensible batting as he rotated strike well apart from the 9 fours and 4 sixes he struck. He brought up his fifty off 29 balls and in the 17th over of the chase, collected his ninth boundary to secure a convincing win for the Warriors.

"It wasn't that hard in the middle but I kept losing a few partners. When Green came out, I told him to stick around and take it from there even if we needed a few big shots towards the end. My favourite shot at the moment is the late dab behind point. The dew just worked for me with the pace some of the guys bowled at and it helped the pitch as well for batting." - Shimron Hetmyer after his innings
1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs Guyana Amazon Warriors Andre Russell Carlos Brathwaite T20
Devansh Agarwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Carribean Premier League 2018: Jamaica Tallawah’s chase
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Stars: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents:...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Sohail Tanvir's obscene gesture to Ben Cutting
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Andre Russell appointed Jamaica Tallawahs captain
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why CPL can match up to IPL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 4 | Sat, 11 Aug
GAW 141/4 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 138/7 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 3 runs
GAW VS SLZ live score
Match 5 | Sun, 12 Aug
KIT 203/7 (20.0 ov)
TTR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 42 runs
KIT VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Sun, 12 Aug
BTR 185/4 (20.0 ov)
GAW 155/8 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents win by 30 runs
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
SLZ 175/10 (20.0 ov)
JTA 176/4 (19.4 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 6 wickets
SLZ VS JTA live score
Match 8 | Today, 11:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 9 | Fri, 17 Aug, 12:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Trinbago Knight Riders
SLZ VS TTR preview
Match 10 | Sat, 18 Aug, 01:00 AM
St Lucia Stars
Barbados Tridents
SLZ VS BTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 19 Aug, 12:00 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us