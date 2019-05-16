Carribean Premier League 2019: Irfan Pathan part of the player draft, set to become the first Indian player in a foreign T-20 league

What's the story?

The final list of players who have signed up for the Caribbean Premier League Draft 2019 was announced on the league's website earlier today. A total of 536 players are a part of the list, of which veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is the only entry from India.

In case you didn't know...

No Indian cricketer has ever played in a prominent overseas T20 League across the globe. The unavailability of Indian players in overseas T20 Leagues has been under discussion on many occasions in the past.

Irfan Pathan, who was recently seen in the commentary box during the Indian Premier League was a part of the Indian Team for a long time, pre-2012. The left-arm swing bowler has won the T20 World Cup with India and has been involved in a number of match-winning performances for his country. The veteran also played domestic cricket for Jammu & Kashmir last season.

The heart of the matter

The Caribbean Premier League 2019 Player Draft would be held on May 22nd in London. The list of retained players would also be announced on the same day.

Players from across 20 countries and West Indies have registered themselves to be a part of the league. Prominent players such as JP Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Alex Hales and Rashid Khan along with Carribean regulars like Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are a part of this list. However, it was the name of one Indian which has caught the attention of many.

Irfan Pathan has a vast experience in the T20 format, apart from having represented India in 24 T20I games. He has picked up 28 wickets and scored 172 runs in his career in the blue jersey. The Baroda-born all-rounder has played for a number of IPL franchises such as Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Chennai Super Kings to name a few, which offers any team which will sign him, an experienced player.

If Irfan does get selected in the player draft, he will be the first Indian cricketer to play in a prominent overseas T20 League.

What's next?

The former all-rounder will also serve as a mentor to the J&K side for the upcoming domestic season. If Irfan does get selected to play in the CPL in the upcoming season and performs well, he could stand a chance to return to the Indian Premier League next season, only if he decides to extend his playing career.