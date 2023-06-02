Castle Lite Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Namibian side Richelieu Eagles and Karnataka will lock horns in the Castle Lite Series 2023 which will involve five One-Day matches. The first match will take place on Friday, May 2, at 1:00 PM IST.

The two teams have never played against each other and will meet each other for the first time during the upcoming edition of the Castle Lite Series 2023. All matches of the tournament will take place at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller said:

“We are proud to host the Karnataka State team in Namibia. We are looking forward to not only competing on the cricket field but also showcasing some of the best Namibian treasures.”

He added:

“India is rich with cricket talent, and Karnataka is one of the strongest states in India. We believe that this series will strengthen ties with the Karnataka State and hopefully lead to stronger relationships in the future. I want to thank Twenty Century Media for making this tour a reality.”

Let's take a quick look at the match schedule and squads ahead of this series.

Castle Lite Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Friday, May 2 - Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka, 1:00 PM.

Match 2: Sunday, May 4 - Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka, 1:00 PM.

Match 3: Wednesday, May 7 - Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka, 1:00 PM.

Match 4: Friday, May 9 - Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka, 1:00 PM.

Match 5: Sunday, May 11 - Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka, 1:00 PM.

Castle Lite Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All five matches of the competition will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The tour pass on Fancode is Rs. 39/- for fans in India to watch the One-Day series.

Castle Lite Series 2023: Full Squads

Richelieu Eagles

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Zane Green, Niko Davin, Gerhard Jansen van Rensburg, Bernard Scholtz, Tangi Nuuyoma, Helao Pikki Ya France, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Handre Klazinga, Shaun Fouche.

Karnataka

LR Chethan, Kruthik Krishna, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Kishan Bedare, Vishal Onat, Manoj Bhandage, Shubang Hegde, Lochan Appanna, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Rishi Bopanna, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aditya Goyal.

