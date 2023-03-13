CCL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Match 16

The last league game of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 saw the Mumbai Heroes face the Bengal Tigers at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. The Mumbai Heroes won the game by 16 runs and qualified for the semi-finals.

The Mumbai Heroes needed a win to stay alive in the competition. They displayed a good all-round performance to win their last league game and seal a berth in the semi-finals.

With the win, the Heroes grabbed two crucial points and moved to third spot with six points in total. Bengal Tigers failed to win a single game in the competition and finished at the seventh position in the points table.

Karnataka Bulldozers finished the league stage at the top of the table. They won all their four games and finished with eight points. The Bhojpuri Dabanggs also won all their four league games but finished at the second position due to a lower net run rate than the Bulldozers. The Bulldozers had a net run rate of +2.438 as opposed to +2.175 for the Dabanggs.

The Telugu Warriors slipped to fourth but managed to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to a better net run rate than the Chennai Rhinos. The Rhinos along with the Warriors had four points each but the Rhinos were eliminated from the competition. Punjab De Sher managed to win only a single game out of four and finished in sixth position.

Kerala Strikers struggled and had a miserable season. They played four games and failed to win a single game. They finish at the bottom of the table and will hope that they have a better season next year.

Mumbai Heroes win their last league game to qualify for the semi-finals

The Mumbai Heroes were asked to bat first by the Bengal Tigers in the last league game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023. They posted 93 on the board in their 10 overs. The Tigers responded by scoring 97 in their 10 overs for the loss of four wickets.

In the third innings of the match, the Heroes posted 114 on the board, thanks to a very good cameo from Saqib Salim (42 off 17 balls). In the chase, the Tigers tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 94/8 to lose the game by 16 runs. Jammy Banerjee (62* off 25 balls) played a valiant knock but could not get his team home.

The Heroes will be riding high on confidence with this win and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum into the semi-finals. The Tigers, on the other hand, will be disappointed on not being able to finish the competition on a winning note.

