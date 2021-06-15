Celebrating 20 years of Lagaan: Three iconic cricket moments similar to the movie's ending

On this day (June 15), 20 years ago, the world watched Lagaan, a movie that was forever etched in the minds of every Indian cinephile. Lagaan was an evergreen blockbuster starring Aamir Khan, centering around the sport that unites the country - cricket.

Set in the late Victorian era (the 1890s) of India's colonial British Raj, Lagaan revolves around a small village in central India that is bogged down by the weight of paying heavy taxes.

The ravaging drought renders them unable to pay their dues. The people of the village find themselves at sea after a cocky British army officer challenges them to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the heavy logjam of taxes.

Over the years, real-life cricket too has produced some scintillating moments that remind us of the many moments from the film. On Lagaan's 20th anniversary, we take a look at some of the moments in cricket that have had eerie similarities to the film's plotline.

#1 When Javed Miandad did a Bhuvan

April 18, 1986 - It was heartbreak for Indian fans across the world when former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad struck a last-ball six to defeat India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

Pakistan needed 246 runs to win and the side was reeling at 61/3. It was then that Miandad walked out and played a match-winning knock. His 116 was studded with three fours and as many sixes.

Similar to Miandad's heroics, Bhuvan (Khan) smashes a dramatic six with five runs needed off the final ball in Lagaan.

#2 Dhoni's Lagaan moment in the 2007 T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni tossed the ball to Joginder Sharma in an eventful final over that saw Pakistan needing 13 runs from six balls in the 2007 WT20 final.

Chasing 158, Misbah-ul-Haq was the main man in the middle carrying Pakistan's hopes.

Sharma's fuller delivery was scooped by Misbah only to find Sreesanth at short fine-leg. Sreesanth held on to that catch and India won the final.

A very similar move transpires in the film when Bhuvan tosses the ball to underdog spinner Kachra (Aditya Lakhia), who weaves a web around the British batsmen and plays a key role in the villagers' win.

#3 MSD run out vs NZ in the '19 WC - A Bhura callback

One of the pivotal scenes in the movie is when Bhura (Raghubir Yadav) falls short of the crease, putting the villagers in dire straits. The wicket is more of a sacrifice as Bhura wanted Bhuvan to stay until the end and take the side home.

Unfortunately, Dhoni's run-out in the 2019 WC semi-final saw India crash out with an 18-run loss. While the two incidents are similar, unlike Lagaan's ending, there was a twist in the India-New Zealand game and a rather tragic one for Indian fans.

Edited by Prem Deshpande